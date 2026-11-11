Green Blades Lawn Care Services LLC Shares Holiday Yard Prep Tips For Locust Grove Homeowners

MENAFN - GetNews)Photo: Green Blades Lawn Care Services LLC Green Blades Lawn Care Services LLC urges Locust Grove homeowners to book fall cleanups, mulching and pressure washing in November so yards look finished for the holidays. Customers who prebook winter or spring work can claim one of 25 free 2027 calendars.

LOCUST GROVE, GA - November 11, 2026 - Green Blades Lawn Care Services LLC is advising Locust Grove homeowners to book fall yard work in early November so lawns, beds and driveways look their best through the holiday season. The licensed and insured company serves residential and commercial customers.

The advice comes from a team with more than 35 years of experience. Green Blades handles lawn mowing, landscape design and maintenance, seasonal cleanups, mulching, planting, driveways and pressure washing, so one crew can take a yard from fall leaves to holiday-ready. It has 25 free custom Green Blades 2027 calendars left for customers who prebook winter or spring maintenance.

Key takeaways:



Booking fall yard work in November leaves time to finish before holiday guests arrive.

A seasonal cleanup and mowing come first, followed by mulch and new plantings in the beds.

Pressure washing the driveway last leaves the entrance clean for the season. Green Blades also serves Milner, Griffin, Lovejoy and McDonough and is open on Saturdays.

What should homeowners do first?

Start with a seasonal cleanup. Green Blades crews clear the yard and mow before any other work begins. Mulching, planting and pressure washing then start from a clean surface. An early November booking leaves time to finish every step before the holidays.

Beds, driveways and the front entrance

The landscape beds come next. Fresh mulch gives them a finished look, and new plantings fill the gaps summer left behind. Green Blades handles both as part of its landscape maintenance work.

Hard surfaces come last. Green Blades pressure washes driveways so the approach to the house is clean when guests park. Homeowners decorating for Christmas in the Grove & Parade on Nov. 28 can schedule the work to wrap up before that date.

When to call a lawn care crew

Larger properties, landscape design projects and commercial grounds need a crew with the right equipment. Green Blades runs a licensed and insured lawn care service for residential and commercial customers. Its approach is to treat each customer's home as if it were its own. Crews work across Locust Grove and in Milner, Griffin, Lovejoy and McDonough. The company is open on Saturdays for customers who want weekend scheduling.

About Green Blades Lawn Care Services LLC

Green Blades is a licensed and insured Georgia lawn care and landscaping company that opened in 2023. Its team brings more than 35 years of experience to lawn mowing, landscape design and maintenance, seasonal cleanups, mulching, planting, driveways and pressure washing for residential and commercial customers in Milner, Griffin, Lovejoy, McDonough and surrounding areas. Learn more at greenbladeslawncareservice.