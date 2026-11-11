Durda Jewelry Co. Launches English-Language Store For Global Shoppers

MENAFN - GetNews)"The Polish minimalist jewelry brand opens its collections to shoppers worldwide who want understated European design built for everyday wear"Polish minimalist jewelry brand Durda Jewelry Co. opens an English-language online store, bringing everyday European design in bracelets, rings and necklaces to international customers.

PORTLAND - November 11, 2026 - Durda Jewelry Co., the Polish brand known for clean, minimalist jewelry for men and women, today announced the launch of its English-language online store. The expansion makes the brand's full collection easier to browse and buy for shoppers outside Poland, and marks Durda Co.'s first major step toward building an international customer base.

Until now, Durda Jewelry Co. served mainly Polish-speaking customers. The new English-language experience is designed for the growing number of international shoppers looking for European minimalist design, a style that values clean lines, careful proportions and pieces that work with everything rather than competing for attention.

Minimalism Made for Real Life

Durda Jewelry Co. was built on a simple idea: jewelry should be worn, not kept in a drawer. The brand designs understated accessories for people who care about simplicity, quality and personal style, and every piece is meant to fit easily into daily routines, from the office to the gym to a night out.

That philosophy shows in the brand's signature rings, which are made to resist water, sweat and heat. Customers can wear them in the shower, at the pool or during a workout without taking them off. Adjustable sizing also makes them a practical choice for international buyers who can't try a ring on in person before ordering.

A Collection for Him, for Her and for Two

International customers now have full English access to the brand's three main lines:



Men's jewelry

Women's jewelry Matching sets Pieces come in silver, gold, white gold and black finishes, so customers can match their jewelry to their wardrobe, skin tone or existing collection. Why International Shoppers Are Turning to European Minimalism Demand for minimalist jewelry has grown around the world as consumers move away from loud, logo-heavy accessories toward pieces that feel personal and timeless. European design, especially from Central and Eastern Europe, has gained a reputation for combining practicality with quiet sophistication. Shoppers who want something better made than fast-fashion jewelry, but don't want the price or formality of luxury houses, are increasingly finding brands like Durda Co. “We have always believed that good design doesn't need to shout,” said a spokesperson for Durda Jewelry Co.“More and more people outside Poland were finding us through social media and asking when they could shop in their own language. Launching our English-language store is our answer. We want anyone, anywhere, who loves simple and honest design to feel at home with Durda.” More Than a Translation The English-language store goes beyond translated product pages. International customers get access to the brand's style content, including guides on wearing jewelry at work, layering bracelets and choosing between gold and silver based on skin undertone. The goal is to help new customers feel confident building a minimalist jewelry wardrobe, even if they are discovering the brand for the first time. Shoppers can also create customer accounts, save favorites to a wishlist and sign up for the brand's newsletter for early access to new releases and exclusive offers. The brand's community continues to grow on Instagram and Facebook under the handle @durda, where customers share how they style their pieces day to day. Looking Ahead The launch of the English-language store is the first phase of Durda Jewelry Co.'s international growth plan. The brand intends to keep expanding its collections, deepen its style guidance for global audiences and build long-term relationships with customers who share its view of jewelry as an everyday expression of personal style. About Durda Jewelry Co. Durda Jewelry Co. (Durda Co.) is a Polish jewelry brand that designs minimalist accessories for men and women. Known for clean lines, durable everyday pieces and versatile finishes in silver, gold, white gold and black, the brand creates bracelets, rings, necklaces and matching sets for people who value simplicity, quality and personal style. With the launch of its English-language store, Durda Jewelry Co. now welcomes customers from around the world.