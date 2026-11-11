MENAFN - GetNews) As American families start their holiday shopping, three apparel brands are entering the season from the top of their categories - and the numbers behind their“NO.1” claims are hard to ignore.

NEW YORK, NY - November 11, 2026 - The holiday shopping season is officially underway, and this year's gift lists look a little different: fewer mall trips, more Amazon carts. For millions of American households, three names keep appearing at the top of the results - AVIDLOVE, EKOUAER, and Arshiner - each of which now holds the NO.1 position in its category on Amazon U.S., according to Similarweb Retail Intelligence data for April–September 2026.

Three Brands, Three No.1 Categories

The picture that emerges from the latest retail intelligence and brand sales data is striking:

AVIDLOVE - The Leader in Women's Lingerie on Amazon U.S. - ranks NO.1 in Lingerie Corsets and NO.1 in Babydoll & Chemise, chosen by more than 7.1 million customers on Amazon U.S. (Amazon U.S. Brand Sales Data, Nov 2025–Oct 2026). Its tagline,“FEEL EVERY SPARK,” has become a fixture of the date-night wardrobe.

EKOUAER - The Leader in Women's Sleepwear on Amazon U.S. - tops both the Sleepwear Sets and Nightgowns categories, with more than 14 million customers on Amazon U.S. Its promise,“Comfort. No Compromise,” lands squarely in the sweet spot of the season: the family holiday morning photo, the lazy Christmas-week loungewear set, the matching pajama tradition.

Arshiner - The Leader in Girls' Dresses on Amazon U.S. - holds NO.1 in Girls' Dresses, chosen by more than 3.2 million customers. Under the slogan“LET KIDS BE KIDS,” the brand has built its reputation on twirl-friendly holiday dresses that survive both the school recital and the washing machine.

Together, the three brands count more than 24 million customers on Amazon U.S. - a scale that few independent apparel labels reach.

Why the Holiday Season Plays to Their Strengths

Retail analysts have long noted that holiday shopping is where comfort-driven apparel wins: gift-buyers want items that are easy to size, easy to return, and guaranteed to be used beyond December 25. That is precisely the terrain these three brands occupy.

Gifting simplicity. Lingerie and sleepwear are perennial holiday gifts, and category-leader status functions as a trust shortcut for shoppers buying for someone else.

The holiday-moment wardrobe. From family portraits to Christmas-morning photos, both EKOUAER's loungewear and Arshiner's dresses are built around the moments families are actually shopping for.

Value in a careful-spending year. With households watching their budgets, Amazon's price transparency plus the social proof of millions of customer choices makes“the No.1 brand in the category” a safe default.

“This is the quarter where being No.1 compounds,” the brands' data suggests. A shopper who buys one well-reviewed gift in November returns in December for the next name on the list.

A Data-Backed Rise, Not a Viral Fluke

What separates these brands from typical seasonal winners is consistency. The Similarweb Retail Intelligence rankings (Apr–Sep 2026) cover the months before the holiday spike, and the customer counts are drawn from a full 12 months of Amazon U.S. sales data (Nov 2025–Oct 2026). In other words, all three brands enter the holiday season already holding their leading positions - the coming weeks will show whether they widen the gap.

The Season Ahead

Between Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the last-minute gift rush, the coming six weeks will account for an outsized share of annual apparel sales. For the millions of families already wearing - and gifting - AVIDLOVE, EKOUAER, and Arshiner, the holiday season looks set to reinforce what the rankings already show: when Americans shop for lingerie, sleepwear, and girls' dresses on Amazon this December, the top of the search results is where the leaders are waiting.

Data sources: Similarweb Retail Intelligence, Amazon U.S., April–September 2026; Amazon U.S. Brand Sales Data, November 2025–October 2026.

About EKOUAER

EKOUAER is a global loungewear and sleepwear brand committed to providing women with high-quality, comfortable, and stylish apparel. EKOUAER aims to empower women to embrace self-care, confidence, and comfort in their daily lives.