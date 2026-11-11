Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Size To Reach USD 4.45 Billion By 2031, Driven By Defense Modernization And Autonomous Technologies Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad, India, November 11, 2026 - According to Mordor Intelligence, the unmanned ground vehicle market size is expected to grow from USD 3.02 billion in 2026 to USD 4.45 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.06% during the forecast period.

The unmanned ground vehicle industry is expanding as defense organizations increasingly invest in autonomous and remotely operated systems to support surveillance, reconnaissance, logistics, and combat operations. Growing requirements to reduce risks to personnel in hazardous environments are also contributing to the adoption of unmanned ground platforms.

The market is benefiting from developments in autonomous navigation, artificial intelligence, sensors, and robotics. These technologies are improving the ability of unmanned ground vehicles to operate across complex terrain and perform a wider range of military and commercial tasks.

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Key Trends Shaping the Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market

Defense Modernization Supporting Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Growth

One of the key unmanned ground vehicle market trends is the increasing focus on defense modernization. Military organizations are adopting unmanned systems to support intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, logistics, and other operational requirements while reducing personnel exposure in high-risk environments.

Autonomous Navigation Driving Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Size Expansion

Advancements in autonomous navigation technologies are contributing to the expansion of the unmanned ground vehicle market size. Improved sensors, navigation systems, and artificial intelligence are helping vehicles operate with greater autonomy and adapt to changing operating conditions.

Growing Demand for Surveillance and Reconnaissance Accelerating Market Adoption

The increasing need for real-time surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities is supporting the adoption of unmanned ground vehicles. These platforms can provide situational awareness in areas that may be difficult or dangerous for personnel to access.

Robotics and Sensor Technologies Supporting Industry Expansion

Developments in robotics, sensors, and remote-control systems are expanding the capabilities of the unmanned ground vehicle industry. Enhanced mobility and payload capabilities are enabling these platforms to support a broader range of defense and security applications.

Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Segmentation Analysis

By Mobility

Wheeled

Tracked

Legged

Hybrid

By Size

Small

Medium

Large

By Application

Military

Commercial

By Mode of Operation

Teleoperated

Autonomous

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

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Competitive Landscape

The unmanned ground vehicle market includes established defense contractors and specialized robotics companies developing autonomous and remotely operated ground platforms. Companies are focusing on advanced mobility, autonomous navigation, sensor integration, and mission-specific capabilities to strengthen their positions in the market.

Key players include:

General Dynamics Corporation

BAE Systems plc

Rheinmetall AG

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Conclusion

The unmanned ground vehicle market forecast indicates steady growth through 2031, supported by defense modernization, increasing demand for autonomous systems, and the growing need to improve operational capabilities while reducing risks to personnel.

However, challenges related to autonomous operation in complex environments, high development costs, and the integration of advanced technologies remain important considerations for the industry.

Overall, the unmanned ground vehicle market is positioned for continued growth as defense and security organizations increase their adoption of autonomous and remotely operated platforms. Continued developments in robotics, artificial intelligence, and navigation technologies are expected to support market expansion throughout the forecast period.

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