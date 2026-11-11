Guard More Pest Control Passes 150 Customer Reviews Across Google And Homestars

MENAFN - GetNews) Toronto pest and wildlife control company adds 50 reviews since July, following its HomeStars Best Of award, SPMAO membership and BBB accreditation.

TORONTO, November 11, 2026 - Guard More Pest Control, a Toronto pest and wildlife control company, today announced it has passed 150 combined customer reviews on Google and HomeStars, about four months after reaching 100 in July.

The company crossed 100 combined reviews in July 2026 and added 50 more by November. The reviews come from homeowners, tenants, landlords and businesses across Toronto, Scarborough, North York, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughan and Brampton. They cover work on bed bugs, cockroaches, mice, rats, ants and wasps, along with wildlife such as raccoons and squirrels. The combined average rating is five out of five stars.

Public reviews carry weight in pest control because customers often hire under pressure and let a technician into their home or business. Reviews on two independent platforms give them a record they can check before booking.

“Most people call us on a stressful day, and they take a few minutes afterward to tell the next person what happened,” said Gary Chan, co-founder and co-president of Guard More Pest Control.“Going from 100 to 150 in about four months tells us the standard is holding as we take on more jobs.”

The milestone follows several outside credentials earned in 2026. HomeStars named Guard More a winner of its 2026 Best Of Award in the pest control category. Companies cannot apply for the award; HomeStars selects winners based on verified reviews, consistent ratings and completed jobs.

In September, Guard More joined the Structural Pest Management Association of Ontario, known as SPMAO, which represents licensed pest control companies in the province and trains members on provincial licensing requirements. The company joined the National Pest Management Association and the Canadian Pest Management Association at the same time.

In October, the Better Business Bureau accredited Guard More Pest Control, committing the company to BBB's Standards for Trust and giving customers a public process for raising concerns. Its technicians are licensed through Ontario's Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, and the company is a member of the National Wildlife Control Operators Association.

“Reviews, the HomeStars award, SPMAO and BBB each let customers check us against someone other than ourselves,” said Jason Chan, co-founder and co-president of Guard More Pest Control.“The next goal is keeping that record as strong as we grow across the Greater Toronto Area.”

Guard More's full review history is public on Google and HomeStars. Same-day or next-day service is available across the Greater Toronto Area. Customers can book an inspection at guardmorepests or by calling 647-710-0481.

About Guard More Pest Control

Guard More Pest Control is a licensed pest and wildlife control company serving residential and commercial customers across the Greater Toronto Area. Founded in 2025 by Gary Chan and Jason Chan and based in Toronto, the company provides pest identification, treatment, prevention and wildlife exclusion. Guard More is BBB accredited and a member of SPMAO, the Canadian Pest Management Association, the National Pest Management Association and the National Wildlife Control Operators Association. For more information, visit guardmorepests.