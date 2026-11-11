Nanjing Municipal Committee Propaganda Department / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Nanjing Offers a Window into the Yangtze River's Cultural Heritage and Renewal

12.11.2026 / 02:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NANJING, China, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowing from west to east across China, the Yangtze River connects regions with distinct traditions and a shared cultural heritage. On November 10, scholars and cultural experts from across the river basin gathered in Nanjing for an event themed "One River, a Shared Heritage: Embracing a New Era." Hosted by the Publicity Department of the CPC Nanjing Municipal Committee and organized by the Nanjing Yangtze River Culture Institute and other partners, the gathering brought together participants from the Bashu (Sichuan and Chongqing), Yunnan–Guizhou, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi–Anhui and lower Yangtze cultural regions to explore the richness of Yangtze River culture. Two research publications were released: the Blue Book of Yangtze River Culture: Report on Yangtze River Cultural Development (2025–2026) and the China Yangtze River Cultural Development City Index Report (2026). Situated where the Yangtze River Economic Belt and the Yangtze River Delta integration initiative intersect, Nanjing is also a key city in the development of the Yangtze River National Cultural Park. In recent years, the city has worked to restore the river's natural environment while preserving and sharing the cultural heritage along its banks, seeking to set an example for other communities along the Yangtze. Drawing on the historic sites lining its waterfront and its own transformation into a modern city, Nanjing has expanded research into the river's cultural legacy and encouraged literature and art inspired by the Yangtze. The city is also exploring what that heritage means today, bringing academic research together with new approaches to cultural preservation and public engagement. These efforts offer a revealing glimpse of how the river's history and traditions can be kept alive and made relevant to contemporary life.



View original content to download multimedia: 12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

