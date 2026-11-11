Weather Today: IMD Issues Rain Alert For Several States On November 12 Delhi To See Shallow Fog Full Forecast

MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall and snowfall across several parts of the country on Thursday, November 12, with isolated heavy rainfall likely in Jammu and Kashmir. Delhi is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky, with mist or shallow fog at most places during the morning hours.

In its weather bulletin issued on Wednesday, November 11, the IMD said a western disturbance is likely to bring fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and adjoining regions on November 12 and 13. Isolated heavy rainfall and hailstorm activity are also likely over Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The weather agency has also forecast isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph, over Jammu and Kashmir during November 12-13.

Himachal Pradesh is likely to experience isolated thunderstorms and lightning on November 12 and 13, while Uttarakhand may receive isolated to scattered rainfall during November 12-14. Punjab is also likely to see isolated to scattered rainfall on November 12 and 13.

Rain, thunderstorms in other parts of India

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands during November 11-17. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the islands during November 11-14, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph.

In northeast India, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall on November 11-12. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may also experience rainfall during the same period.

In southern India, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, as well as Kerala and Mahe, on November 12. Lakshadweep is also expected to receive rainfall during November 11-17.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms and lightning over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 11-12.

Low-pressure area likely over Bay of Bengal

The IMD said a cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood is likely to lead to the formation of a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 13.

The system is expected to move northwestwards and intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area around November 14, before developing into a depression around November 15 over the same region.

The weather department has issued a fishermen warning for the Andaman Sea until November 16, parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal during November 13-16, and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal on November 15.

Delhi weather forecast for November 12

Delhi is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky on Thursday, with mist or shallow fog at most places during the morning hours, according to the IMD.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 27°C and 29°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to range from 15°C to 17°C. Minimum temperatures are expected to remain above normal by 1.6°C to 3°C at most places, while maximum temperatures are likely to be near normal.

Winds are expected to blow from the northwest at speeds of up to 10 kmph during the morning. They may strengthen to up to 15 kmph in the afternoon before slowing to around 10 kmph from the west during the evening and night.