Rubio, China's Wang Yi Discuss Trump's APEC Trip, Xi's Planned G20 Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 12 (IANS) US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio spoke with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, at China's request, about President Donald Trump's upcoming trip to the APEC summit in China and Chinese President Xi Jinping's planned visit to Florida for the G20 Leaders' Summit, the State Department said.

"At China's request, Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio spoke today with Director of the Office of the CCP Central Foreign Affairs Commission, Politburo Member, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi," the Department said.

"The two discussed President Trump's upcoming travel to the APEC Summit in China and General Secretary Xi's upcoming visit to Florida to attend the G20 Summit."

The Department said the two men "recalled the bilateral leader-level commitment to a constructive relationship of strategic stability on the basis of respect, fairness, and reciprocity."

"They agreed on the importance of meaningful leader-level conversations to advance goals such as peace and denuclearisation, including at any potential trilateral leaders' meeting with Russia," it said.

China's Foreign Ministry posted its own account of the call.

According to that Chinese-language readout, the two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on China-US relations and on interaction between the two heads of state, and the call was "positive and constructive."

Wang, the Ministry said, told Rubio that Xi's visit to the United States in September was "smooth and successful," and that the two leaders had agreed to enrich the substance of a "new positioning" of China-US relations, offering "clearer strategic guidance" for finding the right way for the two countries to get along.

The "momentum of stability" in the relationship "has not come easily" and is "a rational choice" by two major countries based on their respective and common interests, the readout said.

China's policy toward the United States "maintains stability and continuity," Wang said. China is willing to strengthen communication and cooperation with the US, "properly handle differences and sensitive issues," "mutually support" the successful holding of the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Informal Meeting and the G20 Leaders' Summit, and "promote the implementation of a constructive relationship of strategic stability" between the two countries, the MFA text said.