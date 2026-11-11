Private Credit May Get More Teeth To Recover Loans

Easier credit recovery could reduce these funds' risks, lower borrowing costs and boost loan flow to small and medium enterprises, the people said on the condition of anonymity. For the funds, easier loan recovery could offer some parity with banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and help them find new funding sources.

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