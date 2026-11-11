VEW 2027'S International Operators Seek Local Partners For New Production Contracts

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Venezuelan engineering contractors, oilfield service firms, banks and technology companies hold many of the leading sponsor, speaker and exhibition slots at Venezuela Energy Week (VEW) 2027, the country's premier international platform for energy investment.

The scale of Venezuelan participation reflects how the country's production growth will be delivered, with local companies carrying out much of the engineering and field work under new contracts with international firms. Operators and investors arriving in Caracas will meet capable Venezuelan partners with decades of homegrown experience, and young Venezuelan engineers will present operational solutions directly to global industry leaders.

Venezuelan firms hold several of VEW's highest sponsorship positions, including engineering company Lindsayca, which has delivered projects in Venezuela since 1986 and has joined as a Diamond Plus sponsor to present its EPC track record in Venezuelan energy infrastructure. Crixto, a payments technology company built on Venezuelan talent and capital, and Movilnet, the country's state-owned mobile operator, have taken Diamond sponsorships, one level below Chevron, Lindsayca and Apertura Energy.

VEW's National Sponsors bring field experience from the country's main producing regions. CAMIMPEG provides well maintenance and production support at PDVSA 's Punta de Mata and El Furrial fields in Monagas state and export logistics at the Petrocedeño terminal, with separate divisions covering mining services and the transport of equipment and heavy cargo. Power specialist Energy Solutions has also joined as a National Sponsor, and its President, Eddy Prieto, will speak at the event.

On the exhibition floor, PDVSA holds the event's central Diamond stand, joined by state lenders Banco de Venezuela and Banco del Tesoro as Platinum and Gold Exhibitors respectively. A Venezuela pavilion and a row of National Showcase stands give domestic manufacturers and suppliers, including battery producer Acumuladores Duncan, space to meet operators and contractors directly across the three exhibition days.

Venezuelan industry leaders will also speak at VEW, among them Juan Nutt, CEO of Vepica, an engineering firm founded in Venezuela in 1972 and chosen by Shell earlier this year as principal contractor in an alliance to develop oil and gas fields. He is joined by Álvaro Pérez Díaz, President of the Cámara Petrolera de Venezuela, and Cristina Mujica Perret-Gentil, president of the Asociación Venezolana de Derecho Marítimo. The Asociación Venezolana de los Hidrocarburos and the Asociación Venezolana de Procesadores de Gas have joined VEW as supporting partners.

The country's next generation of engineers will also present their work at VEW. On February 24, three teams of young Venezuelan engineers and university students will pitch low-cost solutions to operational challenges at the Next-Gen Energy Spark session on the Technical Stage, with proposals covering areas such as flare-gas capture and digital supply chain tracking. A panel of industry experts will judge the presentations and offer the teams feedback and career opportunities. The session comes as Weatherford, Baker Hughes, Halliburton and SLB advertise dozens of skilled positions in Venezuela, with the first wave of activity concentrated on workover rigs at mature fields.

Venezuelan contractors and engineers are positioned to deliver a large share of the field and supply work under new production contracts through 2027. VEW 2027 gives international operators and investors direct access to Venezuelan partners and emerging talent ahead of the next round of contract awards.

Venezuela Energy Week 2027 takes place February 22–25 at the Simon Bolivar Convention Center in Caracas.