Maldives President Reaffirms Ban On Israeli Passport Holders Entering Country

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 12 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has reaffirmed his country's ban on Israeli passport holders, saying they will not be allowed to enter under any circumstances, Anadolu Ajansi reported, citing a statement from his office.

Speaking at a news conference at the President's Office on Monday, Muizzu said proposed immigration legislation would establish an unconditional prohibition on entry for Israeli passport holders, regardless of changing circumstances.

He explained that earlier proposals had sought to prohibit entry until Israel ended the genocide against Palestinians that began in October 2023, but the new bill would make the restrictions unconditional.

Muizzu described Israel's actions against Palestinians as genocide and said allowing Israeli passport holders to enter the Maldives was unacceptable.

He also reiterated the Indian Ocean nation's support for the Palestinian cause, saying the government had consistently defended its position on international platforms and through legal channels.

The president said the proposed immigration bill had been drafted to reflect the government's position on the issue.

The island nation initially banned Israeli passport holders from entering the country in April 2025, after Muizzu ratified changes to the Immigration Act passed by parliament.

At the time, Muizzu said the decision reflected the country's solidarity with Palestinians and its opposition to Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

The original restrictions were tied to Israel's actions in Gaza, while the newly proposed legislation seeks to make the ban unconditional, regardless of future developments.

The Maldives has consistently supported the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with UN resolutions.

--NNN-ANADOLU