Grace Moore
- Associate Professor of English, University of Otago
Grace Moore is an Associate Professor at the University of Otago, New Zealand. She is also the General Editor (January 2024- ) of the online Literary Encyclopedia. Grace was previously a senior research fellow at the Australian Research Council's Centre for Excellence in the History of Emotions (2013-2017) and she taught at the University of Melbourne, Australia from 2004 to 2018. She is the author of Dickens and Empire, which was shortlisted for the 2006 NSW Premier's Award for Literary Scholarship, and The Victorian Novel in Context (Continuum, 2012). Her edited work includes "Fire Stories" (2022) a special issue of the journal, Occasion, and the co-edited collection, Victorian Environments (with Michelle J. Smith, Palgrave, 2018). Grace is at present completing a book-length study of settlers and bushfires, Arcady in Flames, and she is working on a book about Anthony Trollope and ecology. She also writes on crime fiction, neo-Victorianism, literary adaptation and piracy, and is the author of student guidebooks on Withering Heights and A Christmas Carol (Insight, 2011).Experience
- 2022–present Associate professor, University of Otago, New Zealand 2019–2021 Senior lecturer, University of Otago 2017–2018 Senior lecturer, University of Melbourne 2013–2017 Senior research fellow, University of Melbourne 2004–2013 Lecturer, University of Melbourne 2002–2004 Assistant professor, University of Idaho 2001–2002 Lecturer, University of Bristol
- College of William & Mary, USA, MA English Literature 2000 The University of Exeter, English Literature
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