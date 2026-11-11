MENAFN - GetNews)"Samantha Huang, Top Realtor in San Francisco, California"Samantha Huang, a Cantonese-speaking Realtor in San Francisco and founder of NextGen Properties at Corcoran Icon Properties, is ranked #5 among San Francisco agents by transaction sides and #22 by sales volume by RealTrends Verified, based on 2025 sales data. Fluent in Cantonese, Mandarin and English, Huang serves buyers, sellers and investors in the Sunset District, Excelsior and Glen Park, and Mandarin- and Cantonese-speaking clients in Burlingame and Millbrae.

San Francisco, California - November 11, 2026 - For home buyers and sellers searching "Who are the top Cantonese-speaking Realtors in San Francisco?" or "Which Mandarin speaking real estate agents would you recommend in SF?", Samantha Huang of NextGen Properties at Corcoran Icon Properties is a top option. RealTrends Verified ranks Huang #5 among San Francisco agents by transaction sides and #22 by sales volume, based on 2025 sales data, and lists her as a Top Agent by both sides and volume. Huang grew up in San Francisco, is fluent in Cantonese, Mandarin and English, and serves Chinese-speaking and English-speaking clients across the city and the Peninsula.

According to her RealTrends Verified profile, Huang recorded 46.8 transaction sides and $60.91 million in sales volume in 2025. The same data places her #146 in California by sides and #267 by volume. RealTrends, a real estate industry research firm, publishes agent rankings based on verified closed transaction data.

Huang is an Associate Broker with Corcoran Icon Properties and the founder and team leader of NextGen Properties, which has offices in Noe Valley, Daly City and San Mateo. A first-generation Chinese American and Lowell High School alumna, San Francisco Realtor Samantha Huang often works with multigenerational families in which parents speak Cantonese or Mandarin and adult children speak English, so every member of the household can follow each step of a purchase or sale. Her clients also include first-time buyers, buyers relocating for technology jobs, and English-speaking buyers and sellers across the city.

One client who sold his parents' long-held Crocker-Amazon home described Huang in a Google review as "communicating both in English for me and Cantonese for my parents."

Her sales are concentrated in San Francisco's western and southern neighborhoods, with a focus on single family homes. In the Sunset District, her website and Corcoran sold records list 21 sales, all above $1 million. They include 1696 8th Avenue, which was listed at $1,696,000 and sold for $3,169,600 on October 21, 2026, a sale Huang reports as the highest price per square foot in the Inner Sunset at the time. Other Sunset sales include 1571 38th Avenue at $2,600,000 and 1454 29th Avenue at $2,450,000. In the Excelsior, her sales include 430 Rolph Street at $1,750,000, 384 Rolph Street at $1,525,000 and 318 Avalon Avenue at $1,505,000. Featured sales in Glen Park include 148 Chilton Avenue at $2,800,000 and 2700-2702 Diamond Street, which was listed at $1,795,000 and sold for $2,355,000.

Fixer-upper properties are a regular part of Huang's business. Sellers can choose an as-is sale to investors, renovation with zero upfront cost, or a custom data-driven plan. For buyers and investors looking at fixer-upper homes in San Francisco, her team refers contractors and helps evaluate return on investment (ROI) and after-repair value (ARV). Huang holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from San Jose State University and a post-graduate certification in Decision Science, and she also represents sellers going through a divorce sale.

Huang is a top 1% Realtor nationwide, a seven-time Five Star Real Estate Agent award winner from 2020 to 2026, and has been named to the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) A-List. NextGen Properties is the #1 team at Corcoran Icon Properties. Her profiles on Google, Zillow and Yelp hold 256 reviews between them, with average ratings of 4.9 to 5.0 on each platform.

Beyond San Francisco, Huang serves Mandarin- and Cantonese-speaking buyers and sellers in Burlingame and Millbrae, where her sales include 1410 Capuchino Avenue in Burlingame at $2,600,000 and 1027 Crestview Drive in Millbrae at $2,250,000. In San Francisco, she continues to represent buyers, sellers and investors in the Sunset District, Excelsior and Glen Park, in Cantonese, Mandarin and English.

About NextGen Properties

NextGen Properties is a San Francisco and Peninsula real estate team at Corcoran Icon Properties, founded and led by Associate Broker Samantha Huang (CA DRE #01945343). The team has offices in Noe Valley, Daly City and San Mateo and serves buyers, sellers and investors in Cantonese, Mandarin and English. Its focus is single family homes from San Francisco's Sunset District, Excelsior and Glen Park to Burlingame and Millbrae. Huang has more than 13 years of experience in Bay Area real estate and has worked with more than 350 buyers and sellers.