Vancouver Mortgage Broker Chad Watts Helps BC Homeowners Compare 50+ Lenders Ahead Of Their Mortgage Renewal

MENAFN - GetNews)"Chad Watts"Independent mortgage broker Chad Watts helps homeowners across Vancouver and the Lower Mainland compare more than 50 lenders before they renew, refinance or buy

VANCOUVER, B.C. - November 11, 2026 - Chad Watts, a licensed independent mortgage broker with TMG The Mortgage Group (BCFSA #142612), is encouraging homeowners across Vancouver and the Lower Mainland to start planning their mortgage renewals early and to compare offers beyond their current bank before they sign.

Many British Columbia homeowners are renewing mortgages that were originally set at much lower rates. For many households, simply signing the renewal letter their bank sends can mean missing out on better terms that are available elsewhere.

"A renewal is one of the best opportunities homeowners have to review their mortgage, and most people don't realize how many options they have," said Chad Watts. "A bank can only offer its own products. As a broker, I can compare more than 50 lenders, including banks, credit unions, monoline lenders and private lenders, with one application and one credit check."

With more than 15 years of experience, Chad works with first-time buyers, homeowners who are renewing or refinancing, self-employed borrowers, real estate investors, and homeowners 55 and over who are exploring reverse mortgage options. For clients whose income or credit does not fit a standard bank application, he also arranges B-lender and private mortgage solutions, including financing for debt consolidation.

Chad's process starts with understanding each client's goals and budget. He then compares lenders on rate, term, prepayment options and penalties, so clients can see the full picture rather than just the interest rate. His services are free for most borrowers, because he is paid by the lender.

For homeowners with an upcoming renewal, Chad recommends starting the review process about four months before the renewal date. That leaves time to compare offers, hold a rate and avoid feeling rushed. First-time buyers are encouraged to get a documented pre-approval before they start their home search, so they know their budget and can make offers with confidence.

Chad Watts serves clients throughout Metro Vancouver, including Vancouver, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, Surrey, Coquitlam, New Westminster and Port Moody.

Chad holds a 5.0-star rating on Google from more than 60 client reviews.

To learn more or book a free consultation, call 778-773-6631 or visit wattsmortgages.

About Chad Watts

Chad Watts is a licensed mortgage broker in Vancouver, British Columbia, with TMG The Mortgage Group (BCFSA #142612). With more than 15 years of experience and access to more than 50 lenders, he helps clients across Metro Vancouver with home purchases, renewals, refinances, self-employed and alternative lending, and reverse mortgages.