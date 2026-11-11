MENAFN - GetNews)"Moro Auto Spa, window tinting in Folsom, CA, a silver Ford Raptor pickup inside the shop under hexagon LED lights, where XPEL ceramic window film is installed."Windshield protection film also gives Folsom drivers an option for rock chips and road debris, a different job from tint.

Folsom, California - November 11, 2026 - Moro Auto Spa offers window tinting in Folsom for drivers who want XPEL ceramic film on their side glass, and the shop also installs windshield protection film, paint protection film, ceramic coating, paint correction, car detailing and vinyl wraps.

The shop's window tinting page names XPEL PRIME XR and XPEL PRIME XR PLUS ceramic films and lists packages including Front Two Windows, Whole Car and Visor Add-On. Each package is listed with 99 percent UV protection, up to 80 percent heat rejection, zero signal interference and a lifetime warranty label. Most full-vehicle tint jobs take two to four hours, according to the same page.

Moro Auto Spa says ceramic tint blocks heat while letting cell, GPS and key fob signals through. California Vehicle Code section 26708(b)(8) exempts a vehicle's rear window from the rule against material on windows when outside mirrors on both sides show the road at least 200 feet behind the vehicle. Drivers can ask the shop to show shade samples on their own vehicle in real light before choosing.

Windshield protection film does a different job from tint. The shop's windshield film page describes an 8 mil XPEL film for rock chips and road debris that is self-healing and works with ADAS sensors, rain sensors and heads-up displays, while the tint page describes heat rejection, privacy and UV protection. Moro Auto Spa lists both products, and drivers can ask which one fits the vehicle and the problem.

Moro Auto Spa is listed in XPEL's installer finder for Folsom with Prime automotive window tint, windshield protection film, XPEL paint protection film and Fusion Plus ceramic coating among the products offered. Drivers can request a free quote by calling (916) 848-5966.

The shop is at 9521 Greenback Ln #400, with Madison Avenue and American River Canyon Drive nearby, according to OpenStreetMap data, and serves drivers from Sacramento, Roseville, Fair Oaks, Citrus Heights, El Dorado Hills, Granite Bay and Elk Grove, according to its website. A Google listing for the business displayed a 4.8-star rating from 208 reviews when checked on November 9, 2026, and directions are on Moro Auto Spa on Google Maps.

About Moro Auto Spa: Moro Auto Spa is a car detailing and vehicle protection shop offering window tinting, windshield protection film, paint protection film, ceramic coating, paint correction, car detailing and vinyl wraps at 9521 Greenback Ln #400, Folsom, Sacramento County, California 95630. The shop installs XPEL PRIME XR and PRIME XR PLUS window tint, XPEL windshield protection film, XPEL ULTIMATE PLUS and STEALTH paint protection film and XPEL FUSION ceramic coating. Its website says the shop has more than 25 years of experience, and the focus is XPEL protection and styling for drivers in Folsom and nearby communities. Phone: (916) 848-5966. Website: