MENAFN - GetNews)"Sparkle & Shine Auto Spa, window tinting in McKinney, TX, a white Rolls Royce Cullinan at the shop's event booth beside its car care products."Paint protection film adds a separate layer for paint, while window tint covers sun, heat and glare inside the car.

McKinney, Texas - November 11, 2026 - Sparkle & Shine Auto Spa offers window tinting in McKinney for drivers who want to know the Texas tint limits before choosing a shade. The shop's tint page lists a Front Two Package, a Whole Car Tint Package and a Visor Tinting Add-On, and the state sets separate limits for the windows beside the driver and for the windshield.

Texas Transportation Code Section 547.613 says a window to the left or right of the driver that carries a sunscreening device must, together with the glass, let in at least 25 percent of light and reflect no more than 25 percent. A lower percentage means a darker film. The statute lists windows behind the driver and factory-tinted glass as exceptions.

For the windshield, the same section allows a sunscreening device that passes 25 percent or more of light, reflects 25 percent or less, is not red, blue or amber, and stays above the AS-1 line or within five inches of the top, whichever is closer to the top. The shop's website describes its Visor Tinting Add-On as a thin strip across the top of the windshield up to the AS-1 line.

Sparkle & Shine Auto Spa lists up to 99 percent UV protection, up to 98 percent heat reduction and a lifetime warranty on each package, and drivers can ask the shop what the warranty covers before booking. Its aftercare guidance is to wait 48 hours before rolling windows down and to use a non-ammonia cleaner.

Paint protection film does a different job than window tint. Sparkle & Shine Auto Spa installs Ultra Fit paint protection film, which its website says shields paint from road debris, scratches and environmental elements and carries a 10-year manufacturer warranty. Film on the paint does not cool the cabin, and tint on the glass does not guard a bumper from rock chips.

Sparkle & Shine Auto Spa is listed in Ultra Fit's installer locator for McKinney under the name Sparkle & Shine Luxury Auto Detail, which shows paint protection film and windshield protection film in use.

The shop works from 1904 University Business Drive, Suite 302, near University Drive (US 380) and North Custer Road in Collin County, and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Google Business Profile for Sparkle & Shine Auto Spa displayed a 5.0 rating from 317 reviews when checked on November 9, 2026.

About Sparkle & Shine Auto Spa: Sparkle & Shine Auto Spa is a car care shop offering window tinting at 1904 University Business Drive, Suite 302, McKinney, Collin County, Texas 75071. It installs Ultra Fit paint protection film and also offers ceramic coating, paint correction, interior detailing and auto detailing for drivers in McKinney, Frisco, Prosper, Celina and Plano. The shop's website says it has more than 15 years of experience. Its focus is protecting and maintaining vehicles for drivers across Collin County. Phone: (972) 217-5934 Website: