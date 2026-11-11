MENAFN - GetNews)"Teddys Detail, ceramic coating in York, PA, a detailer prepping the paint on a red Dodge Challenger convertible before a ceramic coating."Paint correction also gives York drivers a way to reduce swirl marks, light scratches and haze before a ceramic coating goes on.

York, Pennsylvania - November 11, 2026 - Teddys Detail, a mobile detailing and ceramic coating business based at 612 Vander Ave, offers ceramic coating packages for local drivers getting their vehicles ready for winter. The shop lists 5+ year and 7+ year packages that use Nasiol coating products and include protection for paint and exterior surfaces, glass, trim and plastic, and wheel faces.

PennDOT says its crews treat roads with salt brine, which is saltwater, before freezing precipitation starts to fall, and that on higher-traffic roads it may pre-wet road salt with brine. Teddys Detail describes ceramic coating as a protective layer that helps guard against daily road wear, helps reduce dirt buildup and road grime, and makes routine washing and vehicle maintenance easier. The listed years are the expected service term with proper care, and with regular maintenance and suitable driving conditions the coating may keep performing beyond that term.

Each Nasiol coating goes on in four steps: vehicle preparation, a paint inspection that checks the paint condition, coating application and a final check. Care guidance on the page calls for safe hand washing, clean drying towels and no harsh chemicals or automatic washes with rough brushes. Package pricing is quoted by contact, and a free quote is available at (717) 912-8889.

Paint correction does a different job for the same driver. It polishes the paint to reduce swirl marks, light scratches, oxidation and haze, and the shop says it is often recommended before ceramic coating because it improves gloss and clarity before the coating is applied. Teddys Detail offers one-step correction for light scratches and swirl marks and multi-step correction for moderate defects such as oxidation and water spot etching. Deep scratches that go through the paint may not be fully removable, though they can often be improved.

Teddys Detail works from 612 Vander Ave in York County, near East College Avenue and East Market Street, and serves Lancaster, Harrisburg, Hershey and Cumberland County. The business displayed a 5.0 rating from 264 Google reviews when checked on November 9, 2026. York customers can find directions and current reviews on Teddys Detail on Google Maps.

About Teddys Detail: Teddys Detail is a mobile detailing and ceramic coating business offering ceramic coating at 612 Vander Ave, York, Pennsylvania 17403. The shop uses Nasiol coating products for ceramic coating and also offers paint correction, odor removal, mobile detailing, commercial fleet detailing, and RV, boat and semi truck detailing for cars, trucks, SUVs, RVs, boats, semi trucks and commercial vehicles. Its website says the shop has 12+ years of experience. The focus is detailing and protecting vehicles for drivers across York County. Phone: (717) 912-8889 Website: