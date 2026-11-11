Car Kulture Detail Offers Window Tinting In Tucson For Drivers Checking Arizona Tint Limits

MENAFN - GetNews)"Car Kulture Detail, window tinting in Tucson, AZ, a white Ford Bronco with dark window tint that cuts sun, heat and glare in the Arizona desert."Paint protection film also gives Tucson drivers a way to guard their paint from rock chips while tint handles sun and glare.

Tucson, Arizona - November 11, 2026 - Car Kulture Detail offers window tinting in Tucson and is publishing the state's tint limits so drivers know the rules before they choose a film. National Weather Service 1991 to 2020 normals put Tucson's average November high at 75.1 degrees Fahrenheit and count 21 days at 100 degrees or more in June.

Arizona Revised Statutes 28-959.01 sets the limits. Front side windows must have a light transmission of 33 percent, plus or minus 3 percent, and a luminous reflectance of 35 percent, plus or minus 3 percent. Side windows behind the driver and rear windows must have a luminous reflectance of 35 percent, plus or minus 3 percent, or less. Transparent material on the topmost portion of the windshield is allowed when its bottom edge sits at least 29 inches above the undepressed driver's seat and the material is not red or amber.

The statute adds two points for tint buyers. Installers must state in a conspicuous manner that tint on a driver or passenger side window may be illegal in some states. A driver who must be shielded from direct sun for medical reasons can apply for an exemption supported by a written attestation from a licensed physician, and the state may issue it for the vehicle.

Car Kulture Detail lists dyed, metalized, carbon and ceramic films on its window tint page. Four packages are named there: Front Two Windows, Whole Car Tinting, Visor Add-On and Windshield Add-On. According to the shop, each package includes 99 percent UV protection, zero signal interference and a lifetime warranty. The shop offers a free quote and tells owners to wait three to four days after installation before cleaning the windows.

Paint protection film does a different job from tint. Car Kulture Detail describes it as a clear, durable polyurethane film applied to painted surfaces to guard against rock chips, scratches, bug splatter and bird droppings, and the shop says many films self-heal minor scratches with heat. Four packages are listed: Partial-Front, Full-Front, Track and Full Body. Tint does not protect paint, and film does not cool the cabin, so drivers who want both can ask which fits the vehicle.

The shop is at 3837 N Oracle Rd in Tucson's Oracle Tower and lists Marana, Catalina, Oro Valley, Casas Adobes and Vail as areas it serves. Google displayed a 5.0 rating from 269 reviews for the profile when checked on November 9, 2026, and directions are on Car Kulture Detail on Google Maps.

About Car Kulture Detail: Car Kulture Detail is a window tinting shop offering window tinting, paint protection film, ceramic coating, paint correction, auto detailing, vehicle vinyl wraps, and chrome delete and partial wraps at 3837 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, Pima County, Arizona 85705. The shop says it has over five years of experience. Its focus is protecting and enhancing vehicles for drivers across the Tucson area. Phone: (520) 535-8017 Website: