MENAFN - GetNews)"Blessed Touches Detailing, paint protection film in Euless, TX, a black Ram pickup with a deep gloss finish, the kind of paint PPF guards against rock chips and scratches."Ceramic coating and paint correction give local drivers separate options for easier cleaning and existing paint defects.

Euless, Texas - November 11, 2026 - Blessed Touches Detailing offers paint protection film coverage options for local drivers preparing for Thanksgiving travel. The shop also provides ceramic coating, paint correction, window tinting, colored and satin PPF, auto detailing and mobile detailing.

Blessed Touches Detailing installs LLumar Clear Bra PPF to help protect paint from road debris, rock chips and scratches. Its PPF page lists HydroGard Technology for Water Resistance and a“10-Year Manufacturer Warranty.” The shop's process starts with consultation and surface preparation before application and inspection. Drivers can compare the areas covered by each package before requesting a quote.

Coverage at Blessed Touches Detailing includes the Partial PPF Package, Partial+ PPF Package, Full Front PPF Package, Track Pack Package and Full Coverage PPF Package. Full Front covers the hood, front fenders, bumper, headlights and front of the side mirrors. The Track Pack adds A-pillars and rocker panels, while Full Coverage extends protection across the entire vehicle. These choices provide different levels of coverage for daily driving and longer road trips.

For easier paint maintenance, Blessed Touches Detailing applies Fireball USA ceramic coatings. Water-repellent properties help make cleaning easier while supporting gloss and resistance to contaminants. Ceramic coating is not designed to stop rock chips; film addresses that separate risk. The coating menu includes one-, three-, five-, seven- and ten-year packages, with preparation and polishing described for each option.

Paint correction at Blessed Touches Detailing addresses existing swirl marks, oxidation and other paint imperfections. Its Enhancement Polish Package focuses on gloss and clarity rather than extensive correction. The Single Stage Paint Correction Package adds light compounding and polishing for minor imperfections. Correction restores appearance, while film and coating serve different protective purposes.

Blessed Touches Detailing serves Euless, Southlake, Colleyville, Grapevine, Fort Worth and Keller. Its Google Maps listing displayed a 4.9 rating from 181 reviews when checked on November 9, 2026. Federal Thanksgiving travel guidance identifies the holiday weekend as one of the busiest periods on the road.

About Blessed Touches Detailing: Blessed Touches Detailing is an auto detailing and vehicle protection shop offering paint protection film at 11212 S Pipeline Rd, Euless, Tarrant County, Texas 76040. LLumar PPF, Fireball USA ceramic coatings and Geoshield window tint accompany paint correction, colored and satin PPF, auto detailing and mobile detailing for cars and SUVs. The shop says it has 15 years of industry experience. Its focus is vehicle protection and appearance. Phone: (940) 902-1282. Website:.