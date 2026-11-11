MENAFN - GetNews)"Saints Auto Glass, windshield replacement in Fresno, CA, replacing the broken windshield on a white Jeep Wrangler Rubicon."Rock chip repair also gives drivers a way to fix a small windshield chip before it gets worse.

Fresno, California - November 11, 2026 - Saints Auto Glass has set out the steps of its windshield replacement process for drivers as tule fog season approaches in the San Joaquin Valley. The auto glass shop also offers rock chip repair, door window replacement, back window replacement, side mirror replacement and window regulator replacement.

A National Weather Service Hanford summary describes widespread dense fog that causes major travel impacts as generally more typical during December and January. California Vehicle Code 26710(a) makes it unlawful to operate a motor vehicle on a highway when the windshield or rear window is in such a defective condition as to impair the driver's vision either to the front or rear.

Saints Auto Glass lists four steps for a replacement: assessment, removal and installation, precision installation and a final inspection. Most replacements take about an hour, and the shop recommends waiting at least an hour before driving so the adhesive can set. The shop uses PPG, PGW and OEM factory grade glass. Free fixes for leaks, air noise and damage are also listed on the windshield page.

Rock chip repair does a different job. Saints Auto Glass says most chips can be repaired in less than 30 minutes by inspecting the chip, cleaning the area, injecting resin, and curing and polishing it, and that a repaired chip is less likely to turn into a crack. A repair does not replace a windshield, though: the shop says cracks longer than a dollar bill or chips larger than a quarter typically require a full replacement, as do multiple chips, damage in the driver's line of sight and edge cracks.

Saints Auto Glass is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on North Golden State Boulevard in Fresno, and its website describes mobile service in Clovis, Shaver Lake, Oakhurst, Reedley and Sanger. Directions are on Saints Auto Glass on Google Maps, which displayed a 4.9-star rating from 67 reviews when checked on November 9, 2026. Drivers can call (559) 829-7512 for a free quote.

About Saints Auto Glass: Saints Auto Glass is an auto glass shop offering windshield replacement at 4339 N Golden State Blvd Ste 102, Fresno, Fresno County, California 93722. It uses PPG, PGW and OEM factory grade glass for windshields and also offers rock chip repair, door window replacement, back window replacement, side mirror replacement and window regulator replacement. The shop's website says it has 8 years of experience. Its focus is repairing and replacing auto glass for drivers in Fresno and nearby towns. Phone: (559) 829-7512 Website: