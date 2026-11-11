MENAFN - GetNews)"Executive ENM, window tinting in Portland, OR, a white Toyota RAV4 with tinted windows that cut glare and add privacy inside the cabin."Paint protection film also gives local drivers a way to shield painted surfaces from rock chips and road debris during winter driving.

Portland, Oregon - November 11, 2026 - Executive ENM, an auto restyling and window tint shop in the Jennings Lodge area of Clackamas County, offers STEK and SolarFX window tinting and has set out what state law allows before drivers choose a shade.

Executive ENM lists four window tinting packages on its website: Front Two, Whole Car, Visor Add-On and Windshield Add-On. Each package carries a lifetime warranty label and lists 99 percent UV protection, and the Front Two and Whole Car packages also list zero signal interference. The films are STEK and SolarFX carbon and ceramic tints, shaped with computer-guided laser cutting to each vehicle's exact window size. According to the service page, the tint is designed for heat rejection, glare reduction and privacy, and helps protect a vehicle's interior from fading and cracking.

Before a driver picks a shade, Oregon Revised Statutes 815.221 sets the limits, measured on the glass and film together. On side and rear windows, at least 35 percent of light must pass through with the tint applied, and the tint's reflectance must be 13 percent or less. Tint is allowed only on the top six inches of the windshield. Windows behind the driver of a multipurpose passenger vehicle, one built on a truck chassis or with off-road features, may be darker when the vehicle has a rearview mirror on each side. Every installation follows four steps: surface preparation, precision cutting, wet application, and curing and inspection.

Paint protection film does a different job for the same driver. Window tint works on the glass, while paint protection film is a clear, durable layer over painted surfaces that shields them from scratches, rock chips and road debris; it does not tint the glass. Winter roads can carry extra grit: the Oregon Department of Transportation says that when deicer is not the best option, it uses sand to provide better traction. The shop installs STEK paint protection film in four packages, Partial Front, Full Front, Track Package and Entire Vehicle, with STEK DYNOshield, DYNOmatte and DYNOmight each listed with a 10 Year Warranty and PROshield with a 5 Year Warranty.

Executive ENM works from 4259 SE Roethe Rd, near SE McLoughlin Boulevard (OR 99E) and SE Oatfield Road, and serves drivers from Beaverton, Gresham, Hillsboro, Tigard and Vancouver, Wash. Its listing, Executive ENM on Google Maps, displayed a 4.9 rating from 371 reviews when checked on November 9, 2026.

About Executive ENM: Executive ENM is an auto restyling and window tint shop offering window tinting at 4259 SE Roethe Rd, Portland, Clackamas County, Oregon 97267. It installs STEK and SolarFX window tint, STEK paint protection film, and GeekWraps and 3M vinyl wrap film. Other services include residential window tinting, ceramic coating, auto detailing, and auto glass repair and replacement. Its focus is protecting and restyling vehicles for drivers across the Portland area. Phone: (206) 841-8435. Website: