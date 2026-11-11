MPS Advisory: Executive Protection Urged For Holiday Public Appearances

MPS Security & Protection - Executive Protection for Holiday Public Events. Image Licensed from: Depositphotos/Matej Kastelic

MPS Security & Protection urges corporate security leaders to consider executive protection for holiday public appearances.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MPS Security & Protection is advising companies to arrange executive protection for executives and other high-profile figures scheduled to make public appearances this holiday season. Speaking engagements, galas, store openings, and community events place leadership in more open, predictable settings than the controlled environment of a corporate headquarters, and the coming weeks will bring more of these appearances than usual.

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Public appearances raise exposure for a straightforward reason: the conditions that make an event successful also make an executive easier to locate and approach. Schedules are often publicized well in advance, venue access may be open or only loosely screened, and arrival and exit points tend to be fixed and predictable. Holiday events, with their public guest lists and festive, high-visibility settings, frequently bring several of these factors together at once.

Corporate security leaders planning for the season should distinguish between event security and executive protection, since the two serve different purposes. Event security protects the venue and the broader crowd, while executive protection focuses on the safety of a specific individual attending that venue; the two functions are not substitutes for each other, though they can and should coordinate closely when a high-profile figure is present.

A layered executive protection plan for a public appearance typically combines several elements working together. Advance planning and protective intelligence help identify risks before an executive arrives, while close-protection personnel manage the immediate environment around that person. Medical and contingency support rounds out the plan, addressing choke points such as stage entrances and arrival curbs, where predictable movement creates the greatest exposure.

MPS Security & Protection recommends that planning for any holiday appearance begin with an individualized threat assessment specific to the executive and the event. A venue survey can then identify access points and blind spots, followed by route and medical planning customized for that location, with coordination among venue security and local law enforcement completing the process so all parties understand their roles before the executive arrives.

Given how quickly holiday calendars fill with appearances, corporate security leaders are encouraged to begin this coordination well ahead of the event date rather than in the final days before it. Starting early allows time for a proper venue survey and threat assessment, rather than compressing those steps into a last-minute scramble.

MPS Security & Protection works with companies to assess executive exposure at public events and to design protection that fits the specific risks of each appearance. Corporate security leaders weighing coverage for holiday events are invited to contact MPS to discuss planning before the season's schedule of appearances begins.

More information about MPS Security & Protection is available at .

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MPS Advisory: Executive Protection Urged for Holiday Public Appearances News Provided By Agency VISIBLE November 12, 2026, 00:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, World & Regional



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