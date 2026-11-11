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Stelara (Ustekinumab) Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Stelara (Ustekinumab) Market Report Focuses on Key Segments, Regional Developments, and Leading Competitors

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LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The Stelara (Ustekinumab) market has experienced notable growth in recent years and is positioned for continued expansion in the coming decade. This trend is driven by advancements in treatment options, increasing disease prevalence, and evolving patient preferences. Below is a detailed overview of the market outlook, key growth drivers, and regional dynamics shaping Stelara's future.

Stelara (Ustekinumab) Market Size Outlook From 2026 to 2030

The market for Stelara is projected to grow steadily, increasing from $11.85 million in 2025 to $12.54 million by 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The significant growth observed in the past years is linked to challenges with traditional immunosuppressants, a rising number of autoimmune disease cases, robust clinical efficacy data, administration of biologics in hospital settings, and a growing demand for treatments that offer durable remission. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $15.57 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%. Factors contributing to this forecast include increasing incidences of inflammatory bowel disease, broader reimbursement for biologic therapies, patient preference for less frequent dosing schedules, the influence of biosimilar competition, and advancements in biologic delivery systems.

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Stelara (Ustekinumab) Overview and Clinical Applications

Stelara is a monoclonal antibody that specifically targets interleukin-12 (IL-12) and interleukin-23 (IL-23), two critical proteins involved in the body's inflammatory and autoimmune responses. This medication is widely prescribed for managing moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis, making it an important therapy within the autoimmune treatment landscape.

Primary Factors Driving Stelara (Ustekinumab) Market Growth

An important driver behind the expansion of the Stelara market is the rising number of psoriasis patients globally. Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune disorder characterized by accelerated skin cell turnover, which leads to the formation of red, scaly patches on the skin. The growth in psoriasis cases is influenced by improved diagnostic techniques, environmental factors, genetic predisposition, and an aging population. Stelara works by blocking IL-12 and IL-23, reducing inflammation and plaque buildup, which results in better skin clearance and long-term symptom control. This enhances patient quality of life significantly. For example, in August 2024, the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) reported that roughly 3% of U.S. adults aged 20 and above-over 7 million people-are affected by psoriasis. Additionally, about 600,000 adults in the U.S. are estimated to have psoriasis but remain undiagnosed. This growing patient base is expected to continue fueling demand for Stelara.

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Additional Growth Triggers Supporting Stelara Market Expansion

Beyond psoriasis, other factors driving the market include the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases overall and the demand for biologic therapies that offer durable remission with convenient dosing. Enhancements in reimbursement policies and the introduction of improved biologic delivery devices contribute to increased accessibility and patient adherence, further supporting market growth. The competitive presence of biosimilars also encourages innovation and affordability in this space.

Regions Leading the Stelara (Ustekinumab) Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the Stelara market, reflecting strong healthcare infrastructure and wide adoption of biologic therapies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare access, increasing awareness of autoimmune conditions, and rising demand for advanced treatments. Other significant regions covered in the market analysis include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Stelara (Ustekinumab) Market Report Focuses on Key Segments, Regional Developments, and Leading Competitors News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 12, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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