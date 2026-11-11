Whiteman Airport Coalition Endorses Scenario 1 To Preserve And Modernize The LA County Airport

Scenario 1 Whiteman Airport Land Use Study

Whiteman Airport Modernization Survey

Coalition survey finds overwhelming support for keeping Whiteman Airport open, expanding aviation businesses and investing in its future.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Whiteman Airport Coalition has formally endorsed Scenario 1, a plan to preserve and modernize Whiteman Airport in Pacoima, while urging Los Angeles County to invest in the airport's future rather than pursue closure and redevelopment.The endorsement follows the release of the executive summary of Los Angeles County's $2.1 million Whiteman Airport Land Use Study and a survey of the coalition's core members that found overwhelming support for keeping the airport open.Not a single survey respondent supported closing Whiteman Airport.Scenario 1, known as Preserve and Improve, received the most support, with 54.5% selecting it as their preferred option. Another 36.4% favored keeping the airport open while pursuing a more ambitious modernization plan. Just 9.1% selected Scenario 2, Transform and Optimize, which also maintains airport operations.When asked what Los Angeles County should prioritize, coalition members identified modernizing airport infrastructure (81.8%), attracting new aviation and aerospace businesses (59.1%) and creating jobs and economic opportunities (50%) as their leading priorities.Nearly two-thirds of respondents (63.7%) also believe the County's study only partially explored or failed to fully explore Whiteman Airport's long-term economic potential.According to the County's financial analysis, Scenario 1 projects a positive net present value of $14.3 million through 2050, compared with $24.3 million under Scenario 2. Closing and redeveloping the airport would result in a projected $16.2 million loss over the same period.But those projections do not account for the potential economic impact of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and Urban Air Mobility (UAM), emerging aviation technologies that could bring new businesses, private investment and jobs to the San Fernando Valley.The coalition has already sent a formal letter to Trifiletti Consulting, the County's study consultant, requesting further analysis of these opportunities."The message from our members is clear: They want Whiteman Airport to remain open, but they also want to see it grow," the coalition stated. "Scenario 1 is the right direction, but Los Angeles County needs to consider the airport's full economic potential as it plans for the future."The complete Whiteman Airport Land Use Study is expected to be released in mid-November and will be available for download on the study's website.Once released, the public will have 90 days to review the findings and submit comments before the study goes to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.The Whiteman Airport Coalition encourages residents, aviation businesses and community stakeholders to participate in the public comment process.About the Whiteman Airport CoalitionThe Whiteman Airport Coalition advocates for the preservation, modernization and long-term economic vitality of Whiteman Airport in Pacoima, California. The coalition brings together aviation businesses, airport users and community supporters committed to protecting the airport as an important transportation, public safety and economic asset serving the San Fernando Valley.Media Contact

Tara Finestone

ATLAS IMPACT

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Whiteman Airport Coalition Endorses Scenario 1 to Preserve and Modernize the LA County Airport News Provided By ATLAS IMPACT November 12, 2026, 00:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, U.S. Politics



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