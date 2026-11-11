SAFO AI Investment S.L. Supports El Jardinet Dels Gats In Barcelona, Building Community Ties During YESTA Development

SAFO AI representatives Dr. Sakib M. Rahman, David Caballero, and Maria del Mar visit El Jardinet dels Gats on November 5, 2026, alongside NGO representative Alex, following the company's monetary contribution as part of its corporate social responsibility activities.

Barcelona-based investment and technology company contributes to local animal welfare while advancing YESTA, its upcoming digital home-services platform.

- Dr. Sakib M. Rahman, Chief Business Officer of SAFO AI Investment L, SPAIN, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SAFO AI Investment S.L., a Barcelona-based investment, artificial intelligence, and strategic business development company, has reinforced its commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) through a monetary contribution to El Jardinet dels Gats, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing and protecting abandoned and vulnerable cats in Barcelona.The contribution was made during a visit to the organization's cat sanctuary in the La Rambla area of Barcelona.The SAFO AI delegation included Dr. Sakib M. Rahman, Chief Business Officer (CBO); David Caballero, Operations & Business Development Manager; and Maria del Mar, Human Resources Manager.The team was welcomed by Alex, a representative of El Jardinet dels Gats, who shared insights into the organization's work supporting abandoned cats and promoting animal welfare.SUPPORTING ANIMAL WELFARE IN BARCELONAFounded in 2008, El Jardinet dels Gats is a nonprofit association working to improve the lives of abandoned and community cats, particularly in Barcelona's Ciutat Vella district.Its activities include animal rescue, veterinary care, sterilization, fostering, adoption, and community education.The organization relies on volunteers, donations, and community support to sustain its work.SAFO AI's monetary contribution reflects the company's recognition of these efforts and its commitment to supporting organizations that make a positive difference in the local community.RESPONSIBLE ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENTAs SAFO AI develops its European operations from Barcelona, the company believes that business growth and community responsibility should progress together.The initiative reflects SAFO AI's philosophy that entrepreneurship, innovation, and financial success should be accompanied by compassion, social awareness, and meaningful community participation."Business success should not be measured only by financial performance, investment returns, or technological achievements," said Dr. Sakib M. Rahman, Chief Business Officer of SAFO AI Investment S.L. "We also have a responsibility to contribute to the communities where we operate. Barcelona is now an important part of our company's journey, and supporting organizations such as El Jardinet dels Gats is a meaningful way to express our commitment to compassion, responsible entrepreneurship, and community welfare."The visit also provided an opportunity for SAFO AI's Barcelona management team to engage directly with a local nonprofit organization and recognize the dedication of its volunteers.INTRODUCTING YESTA: A NEW DIGITAL HOME-SERVICES BASED BRANDAlongside its investment and advisory activities, SAFO AI Investment S.L. is developing YESTA, an upcoming technology-enabled home-services platform designed for the Spanish market.YESTA is being developed as a consumer-focused digital brand with the objective of simplifying access to everyday household services through a convenient, integrated platform.The proposed platform aims to connect customers with service professionals across categories such as home cleaning, maintenance, repairs, and other household support services.Initially focused on Barcelona, YESTA's development strategy includes the potential for expansion into other Spanish cities and, over time, selected European markets.The platform is intended to emphasize convenience, transparent service experiences, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction.YESTA is a brand being developed under SAFO AI Investment S.L., reflecting the company's broader strategy of building technology-enabled businesses that address practical consumer needs.The project remains in its development and planning phase, with further details expected to be announced as its operational and technology roadmap progresses.BUILDING TECHNOLOGY BUSINESSES WITH A HUMAN-CENTERED APPROACHSAFO AI believes that technology and responsible entrepreneurship can complement each other.Through initiatives such as YESTA, the company aims to develop digital solutions that improve everyday convenience and create opportunities for local service providers.At the same time, SAFO AI intends to maintain an active connection with Barcelona's community through responsible business practices and selected charitable initiatives.The company's support for El Jardinet dels Gats reflects this broader approach to combining business development with community engagement.SAFO AI'S GROWING EUROPEAN PRESENCEThe CSR initiative follows SAFO AI's earlier announcement of its European expansion and the establishment of its Barcelona headquarters. The company continues to explore opportunities in artificial intelligence, strategic investment, digital transformation, and technology-enabled consumer services.Barcelona serves as a base for SAFO AI's European activities and the development of emerging projects, including YESTA.ABOUT SAFO AI INVESTMENT S.L.SAFO AI Investment S.L. is a Barcelona-based company engaged in strategic investment, artificial intelligence, business consulting, digital transformation, and international business development. The company focuses on identifying and developing business opportunities that combine technology, entrepreneurship, and sustainable long-term growth. Visit for more information.ABOUT YESTAYESTA is an upcoming digital home-services brand developed under SAFO AI Investment S.L. Designed initially for Barcelona and the wider Spanish market, YESTA aims to provide a convenient digital platform connecting customers with providers of household services, including cleaning, maintenance, repairs, and related home-support solutions. The brand is currently in its development phase.ABOUT EL JARDINET DELS GATSEl Jardinet dels Gats is a Barcelona-based nonprofit animal welfare association founded in 2008. The organization works to protect abandoned and community cats through rescue, veterinary care, sterilization, fostering, adoption, and volunteer-led activities. Visit for more information.

David Caballero

Safo Barcelona

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SAFO AI Investment S.L. Supports El Jardinet dels Gats in Barcelona, Building Community Ties During YESTA Development News Provided By Eclat Virtual November 12, 2026, 00:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Retail, Technology



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