Odisha And Tottori Sign Friendship Deal To Boost Economic Ties

Odisha and Tottori Forge Strategic Partnership

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 12 (ANI): The Government of Odisha and Japan's Tottori Prefectural Government on Wednesday signed a Friendship Agreement and two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to strengthen cooperation in economic development, industry, entrepreneurship, skill development, tourism, culture and people-to-people exchanges. The agreements were signed by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Governor of Tottori Prefecture Shinji Hirai at the State Convention Centre, Lok Seva Bhawan, in Bhubaneswar.

Around 80 Japanese delegates representing industries, technical institutions, banking and financial institutions, and trade and commerce attended the event, according to the Chief Minister's Office. Governor Hirai drew attention during the event by beginning his speech with the words "I love Odisha" in Odia, expressing his commitment to strengthening ties between the two regions.

Strengthening Regional Economic Ties

Highlighting the potential for cooperation, Hirai said there were huge opportunities for both Odisha and Tottori Prefecture to strengthen their partnership through economic collaboration, cultural exchange and closer engagement between businesses and people.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Majhi described the Friendship Agreement as an important milestone in bringing the people, institutions and communities of Odisha and Tottori closer. Referring to the longstanding relationship between India and Japan, founded on trust, mutual respect and shared civilisational connections, he said the two regions had an opportunity to build a strong regional partnership.

The Chief Minister invited Japanese businesses to explore opportunities in Odisha's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), startups, industrial clusters and skilled workforce. He emphasised that the partnership should translate into tangible outcomes, including business collaborations, employment opportunities, student exchanges, tourism and cultural connections. Majhi also highlighted the presence of established Japanese companies in Odisha, including Indo Nissin, Nippon Steel, JFE Steel, Krosaki, TYK, Yokohama, IHI and Toray.

Aligning Industrial Growth and Skill Development

Minister for Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education Sampad Chandra Swain highlighted the importance of aligning industrial growth with skill development and technical education. He said, "Odisha's partnership with Tottori Prefecture will strengthen industrial cooperation, technology exchange and investment linkages while advancing skill development and technical education. Through the World Skill Centre partnership, we aim to provide industry-aligned vocational training in manufacturing and nursing care, supported by Japanese-language training, creating global employment pathways for our youth."

He further said the collaboration through Startup Odisha would promote business matchmaking, startup exchanges, mentoring and investor connections, translating shared strengths into innovation and economic opportunities.

Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Gokula Nanda Mallik highlighted the potential for Odisha's MSMEs and startups to develop business relationships with Tottori through technology partnerships, joint product development, manufacturing linkages, market access and the exchange of business practices. He also invited Japanese entrepreneurs to explore opportunities in Odisha's growing enterprise ecosystem.

Formalizing the Agreements

The first MoU was exchanged between Startup Odisha and the Director of Industries, Tottori Prefecture, to promote business matching, startup exchanges, accelerator programmes, mentoring and stronger connections among enterprises and investors from both regions. The collaboration is expected to facilitate cross-border entrepreneurial engagement, technology partnerships and access to new markets.

The second MoU was exchanged between the World Skill Centre, Bhubaneswar, and Tottori Prefecture, involving Nihon Edutech, with a focus on human resource development. The partnership envisages vocational training aligned with the requirements of businesses in Tottori, particularly in manufacturing and nursing care, along with Japanese-language training and corporate information sessions. It aims to create pathways for skilled youth from Odisha to access international exposure and employment opportunities in Japan.

The Friendship Agreement provides for cooperation in the economy, personnel exchange, youth exchange, tourism, culture and environment. It also encourages exchanges between small and medium businesses, promotion of local specialities, student exchanges and mutual promotion of tourist destinations.

Earlier, Additional Chief Secretary of Industries, Home and I & PR Department Hemant Sharma provided the context for the proposed Friendship Agreement and highlighted the expanding partnership between Odisha and Japan, underscoring the importance of institutional cooperation and sustained engagement across sectors. The ceremony was attended by Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Consul General of Japan in Kolkata, Ishikawa Yoshihisa, members of the Tottori Prefectural Assembly, senior officials, industry representatives and members of the visiting Japanese delegation.

Following the signing ceremony, the Tottori delegation visited the World Skill Centre in Bhubaneswar to interact with students, faculty members and officials. A cultural exchange programme was also organised at Kala Bhoomi, featuring artistic performances from Japan and Odisha and celebrating the spirit of friendship between the two regions. The agreements are expected to provide a structured foundation for sustained engagement between Odisha and Tottori, strengthening economic partnerships while deepening cultural understanding and people-to-people relations. (ANI)

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