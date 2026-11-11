GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC. INVESTIGATION: GSHD Securities Investors Encouraged To Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About Their Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Goosehead securities, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to learn more about your rights.

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What Happened?

On November 9, 2026, Gooeshead released its third quarter 2026 financial results, revealing that, in response to a comment letter received from the SEC,“management determined that its historical accounting for certain costs to obtain customer contracts did not conform to GAAP.” The Company concluded that numerous previously issued financial statements from 2023 to 2025, including quarterly and annual reports,“should no longer be relied upon and should be restated.” Additionally,“management identified an additional departure from GAAP in the presentation of certain fees charged to franchisees, consisting of technology-related fees and fees for participation in the Company's errors and omissions (“E&O”) insurance program.” On this news, the price of Goosehead shares declined by $8.56 per share, or approximately 15.7%, from $54.69 per share on November 9, 2026 to close at $46.13 on November 10, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Goosehead securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT YOUR RIGHTS AS AN INVESTOR ]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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