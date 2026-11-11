LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AVVO has ranked Agemian Law Group the #1 personal injury law firm in Los Angeles for 2026. The honor sets the Glendale firm, founded by attorney Vazken "Vinny" Agemian, apart in one of the nation's most crowded and competitive legal markets."Insurance companies count on injured people feeling alone and taking the first offer," said Agemian. "Our job is to make sure that never happens. This recognition belongs to the clients who trusted us at one of the hardest moments of their lives, and we owe it to them to fight for every dollar they deserve."Proven Results for Los Angeles Injury VictimsAgemian Law Group has secured more than $100 million in recoveries for clients across Los Angeles County since 2018.. head-on car collision. slip and fall at a sporting event- car accident rear end. motorcycle accident. pedestrian hit by a vehicleThe firm represents people hurt in the most common accidents on Los Angeles streets, freeways, and properties:. Car accidents, including rear-end, T-bone, and head-on crashes. Rideshare accidents involving Uber, Lyft, and similar services. Truck and big rig accidents. Motorcycle, bicycle, and pedestrian accidents. Slip-and-fall and other premises liability claims. Traumatic brain, spinal cord, and other catastrophic injuries. Wrongful deathBoth of the firm's practices, personal injury and employment law, are based in its Glendale office. On the employment side, the firm handles wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, and retaliation cases.Representing Clients Across Los Angeles CountyBased at 550 N. Brand Blvd., Suite 1960, in Glendale, Agemian Law Group serves injured people throughout Los Angeles County. Clients come from the City of Los Angeles, Burbank, Pasadena, Beverly Hills, Long Beach, Torrance, and Inglewood, and from San Fernando Valley neighborhoods including Studio City, Sherman Oaks, Van Nuys, and Northridge.Knowing the local rules can make or break a claim. In California, most injury victims have two years to file a lawsuit. Claims against a public entity, such as a city bus, a Metro vehicle, or a road maintained by the City of Los Angeles or Caltrans, must be presented within just six months. Spotting which deadline applies, and naming the right agency, is everyday work for the firm.What Sets Agemian Law Group ApartAlways available. Phones are answered around the clock. Clients regularly say in reviews that Agemian personally took their calls and kept them up to date. Many describe the firm arranging medical care within a day and managing rental cars, repairs, and insurance adjusters so they could focus on healing.No fees unless the case is won. Every case is handled on contingency, with no upfront cost to the client. The firm also covers the expense of collecting evidence and hiring experts, so injured people can stand up to major insurance companies without spending their own money.The results can be dramatic. In one case, an insurer's $45,000 offer turned into a $2,450,000 recovery. In another, an initial $11,000 offer grew to $1,000,000.A trusted name. Agemian, admitted to the State Bar of California in 2017, has been recognized by Super Lawyers. The firm carries a 4.9-star Google rating as of October 2026.Strong results, hands-on client service, and a fee structure that puts clients first are why Agemian Law Group stands at the top of the Los Angeles personal injury field in 2026.About Agemian Law GroupAgemian Law Group is a personal injury and employment law firm in Glendale, California, founded by attorney Vazken "Vinny" Agemian. The firm has recovered more than $100 million for clients across Los Angeles County since 2018, works on a contingency-fee basis, and is available 24 hours a day.Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Every case depends on its own facts.

Vinny Agemian

Agemian Law Group

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Best Personal Injury Lawyer in Los Angeles: Agemian Law Group Ranked #1 for 2026 News Provided By Agemian Law Group November 12, 2026, 00:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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