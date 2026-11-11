Yerevan Fashion Week: AIWA Foundher Fashion Award Winners

AIWA-SF at Yerevan Fashion Week 2026

AIWA-SF honors Armenian designers: Loom Weaving, RUZANĒ, and Soncess. at Yerevan Fashion Week 2026, launching FoundHer to elevate Armenian women entrepreneurs.

CALIFORNIA & YEREVAN, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yerevan welcomed the international fashion community for the fourth annual Yerevan Fashion Week, bringing together designers, industry leaders, and creative talent from around the world to celebrate Armenia's emerging fashion market. The Armenian International Women's Association San Francisco (AIWA-SF) traveled to Armenia to formally launch FoundHer, a multi-pillar program dedicated to advancing Armenian women entrepreneurs.This year also marked a new collaboration between AIWA-SF and the Fashion Chamber of Armenia, bringing the FoundHer Award to Yerevan Fashion Week for the first time. The collaboration provided an opportunity to recognize emerging Armenian women designers, learn more about the country's developing fashion industry, and celebrate the remarkable talent, creativity, and entrepreneurial ambition of its designers.Dedicated to the legacy of Lucille Apgar, a business owner and granddaughter of Diana Apgar, the first Armenian woman diplomat, FoundHer is rooted in the belief that investing in women drives leadership and impact. The initiative is designed to help female entrepreneurs expand and grow across three pillars: technology and innovation, fashion and design, and hospitality and tourism.“Armenia has extraordinary creative talent, and we want to help ensure that talent has the opportunity to become a successful, sustainable business,” said Laura Dirtadian, Chair of the FoundHer program.The AIWA-SF Program Committee members who evaluated applications included Dr. Neesha Dave, Christine Soussa, and Tsovinar Massena, who spent the week visiting with designers, industry leaders, and community leaders, attending runway shows, and discussing business strategies. After narrowing the pool to five finalists, the three judges evaluated them and selected three award recipients.We are pleased to announce the award recipients: Loom Weaving, RUZANĒ, and Soncess.Loom Weaving, founded 13 years ago by Inga Manukyan, specializes in reimagining handmade knits. Each piece carries poetry, telling its own unique story by combining traditional hand-knitting techniques with contemporary aesthetics that embody quality, individuality, and effortless elegance. Instagram: @loom_weavingRUZANĒ, founded by designer Ruzanna Vardanyan in 2016, embraces femininity, individuality, and art by combining contemporary design with distinctive silhouettes. Working primarily with natural fabrics of European origin, the designs emphasize quality, craft, and attention to detail. Each creation reflects a special philosophy: to design timeless fashion that brings together aesthetics, conscious creativity, and individuality. Instagram: @ruzane_Soncess, founded by Sona Hakobyan in 2008, was born with the vision to create unique pieces by mixing items that seem non-combinable. It is a beautiful collection that celebrates women who are independent and strong, yet open to emotion and meaningful connection. She does not see vulnerability as a weakness, but as a source of strength, freedom, and movement. Her collection reimagines classic looks, giving them a unique and contemporary style that can be worn every day. Instagram: @soncess_AIWA-SF President Lilit Yenokyan shared,“Yerevan Fashion Week was an incredible celebration of Armenia's creativity, talent, and entrepreneurial spirit! We were truly inspired by the amazing women designers and are thrilled to support their journey through AIWA's FoundHer initiative, helping their talent shine.”We are grateful to the Fashion Chamber of Armenia for this collaboration and its continued commitment to supporting and developing the local Armenian fashion industry. Congratulations to RUZANĒ, Loom Weaving, and Soncess, and to all the designers who took part in Yerevan Fashion Week 2026.About AIWA:For over 35 years, the Armenian International Women's Association (AIWA) has stood as the premier independent, international organization run by and for women. Dedicated to connecting and elevating Armenian women globally, AIWA builds awareness and engagement through local events, online networks, leadership initiatives, and educational programming. Guided by its core values of integrity, respect, inclusivity, service, and relevance, AIWA strengthens the bond between women in Armenia and the global Diaspora to empower leaders and enhance community well-being. For more information, visit aiwainternational.

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Yerevan Fashion Week: AIWA FoundHer Fashion Award Winners News Provided By AIWA-SF November 12, 2026, 00:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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