Alan Huckerby's Brother And Sister Tells A Lifelong Sibling Story

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A broken front gate starts a story of a brother and sister who stand up for each other from childhood to adulthood.

- Alan Huckerby, author of Brother and Sister

FEDERAL WAY, WA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alan Huckerby has released "Brother and Sister," a children's story for ages 5 and up that follows Toby and his older sister Jenny from a day at the beach to the day she becomes a hospital matron. The book is published by The Write Publishers and is available on Amazon and through other major book retailers.

It begins with a broken front gate. Jenny told their father it came apart by accident, which was true that time. But she also knows Toby has been using the gate as a swing, and on the beach blanket she asks him to promise he will stop. Toby squirms, then walks over and tells his father the gate was probably his fault.

The story then moves through the years. The two argue the way siblings do, but each turns up when the other is in trouble. When Jenny's parents and teachers push her to become a doctor instead of a nurse, it is Toby who stands up and asks the family to back her choice. Later he charges in when three boys bother Jenny outside school, which is how he meets her friend Petra.

"This is a story about two young children, both different in their own ways, but always there when the other one is in trouble. They are able to talk to each other and listen to their responses. They may argue at times, but always, in the end, they work together," Huckerby said.

Huckerby's author biography says he learned the value of family and loyalty growing up in Leicester, England, after being orphaned during World War II, and that those values run through his books. In this story, those values take the form of owning up, keeping a promise and sticking by someone for life.

The story ends at a hospital ceremony, where Jenny thanks Toby, Petra and their children for standing by her.

"Brother and Sister" by Alan Huckerby is available on Amazon at and through other major book retailers. More information is available at

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About Alan Huckerby

Alan Huckerby, 91, was raised in Leicester, England, after being orphaned during World War II. He travelled widely during military service and a professional career with an engineering background, and now lives in Federal Way, Washington, with his wife, a seamstress. He writes in several genres, including historical family sagas, the Inspector Harper murder mysteries set in present-day London, The Scientist, Pilot and Traveler series, and short stories for children ages 5 and up.

About The Write Publishers

The Write Publishers is a book publishing and author services company working with independent authors in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. Its services include editing, book design, publishing and book marketing.



Alan Huckerby

Author

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Alan Huckerby's "Brother and Sister" Tells a Lifelong Sibling Story News Provided By Cortex waves solution corp November 12, 2026, 00:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry



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