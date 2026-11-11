Pruning Trees And Shrubs For California's Defensible Space Zones

Trimming to remove low branches reduces ladder fuel from grass fires.

PASO ROBLES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wildfire preparation starts close to home. California's defensible space zones help control flammable vegetation and materials. Weed abatement and pruning trees and shrubs help prevent wind-driven embers and burning vegetation from reaching structures. Golden State Tree Solutions has served the Central Coast, Paso Robles, and surrounding communities since 2007.Defensible space reduces fire fuels within three defined zones extending 100 feet from structures, or to the property line. Weed abatement and pruning remove dead material, separate grasses, shrubs, and tree canopies, and help prevent ignition and fire spread. Learn more from the CAL FIRE website.Zone 0, the first five feet, must be free of combustible materials that embers can ignite. Recent changes allow some plants, but local regulations may be stricter. Consult local fire authorities. Golden State Tree Solutions removes dry weeds, mulch, and other flammable vegetation.Zone 1, from five to 30 feet, requires removing dead shrubs and limbs, dry grasses, fallen branches, and leaf and pine litter. Prune ladder fuel-lower branches that ignite from burning grass-and separate shrubs and trees to limit fire spread.Zone 2, from 30 to 100 feet, or the property line, does not require complete vegetation clearance, but grasses must be mowed to four inches or less. Reduce fuel continuity, prune ladder fuel, and maintain spacing.The Paso Robles tree service assesses properties and advises on defensible space requirements. The licensed and insured company provides assessments, estimates, and regular maintenance, including removing vegetation that is touching buildings, removing dead and diseased trees and shrubs, and regular maintenance to control ladder fuels.Wind, drought, seasonal growth, and fallen debris create fire hazards, making defensible space maintenance ongoing. Inspect trees and shrubs regularly, especially before peak wildfire season, and maintain a landscape that gives firefighters space and time to successfully extinguish a fire.The Paso Robles-based tree service is a local, dependable tree service serving San Luis Obispo County and portions of Monterey and Santa Barbara counties. Owner Jesus Morales has more than three decades of experience. For more information visit the the Golden State Tree Solutions website or call (805) 835-1013.

Jackie Iddings

Access Publishing

+1 805-226-5720

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Pruning trees and shrubs for California's defensible space zones News Provided By Access Publishing November 12, 2026, 00:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Environment



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