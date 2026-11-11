Galway Roofing Specialist Highlights Five Warning Signs Of Winter Roof Damage

Repairing a slate roof in Galway after storm

Shamrock Roofing & Guttering explains common roofing problems Galway homeowners should watch for during periods of strong winds and heavy rainfall.

- Desmond SweeneyGALWAY, IRELAND, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Galway homeowners are being encouraged to look out for common signs of roof damage as winter brings the possibility of strong Atlantic winds and prolonged rainfall.Shamrock Roofing & Guttering, a Galway-based roofing company led by Desmond Sweeney, is highlighting five roofing problems that homeowners should be aware of during periods of severe weather.Properties along Galway's Atlantic coastline can be particularly exposed to wind-driven rain, while older roofs throughout Galway City and County may have deteriorating slates, tiles, flashings and drainage systems.**Five Warning Signs of Roof Damage****1. Missing or Slipped Roof Slates**High winds can loosen or dislodge roof slates and tiles, leaving the underlying roof structure vulnerable to water penetration.Homeowners should look for visible gaps in roof coverings or broken roofing materials on the ground after a storm.**2. Damp Patches on Ceilings**Water stains, damp insulation or moisture around attic timbers may indicate a roofing problem.Water can travel along roof components before appearing inside the property, meaning the visible damp patch may not be directly beneath the source of the leak.**3. Loose Ridge Tiles**Ridge tiles are particularly exposed to strong winds. Deteriorating mortar or loose ridge tiles can allow water to enter and may create further problems during severe weather.**4. Damaged Chimney Flashing**The junction between a chimney and the surrounding roof is a common location for water ingress.Loose, cracked or deteriorating lead flashing can allow rainwater to penetrate the roof structure and cause dampness around chimney breasts.**5. Blocked or Overflowing Gutters**Gutters play an important role in directing rainwater away from a property.When gutters become blocked, damaged or poorly aligned, overflowing water can affect exterior walls, fascia boards and surrounding roofing components.**Why Early Roof Inspections Matter**Roofing problems are not always immediately visible from inside a property.A slipped slate or damaged flashing may initially cause only minor water penetration, but continued exposure to rainfall can result in more extensive damage.Homeowners should visually inspect their properties from ground level following severe weather and arrange professional assistance where damage is suspected.Climbing onto a wet or storm-damaged roof should be avoided.**Roof Repairs Across Galway**Shamrock Roofing & Guttering provides roofing services throughout Galway City and County, including Salthill, Oranmore, Barna, Athenry, Tuam and surrounding areas.The company carries out roof leak repairs, slate and tile replacements, chimney flashing repairs, flat roof repairs and storm damage repairs.Not every leaking roof requires complete replacement. Depending on the roof's condition, a targeted repair may be an appropriate solution.Further information about roof repairs in Galway is available from Shamrock Roofing & Guttering.**About Shamrock Roofing & Guttering**Shamrock Roofing & Guttering is a Galway roofing company led by Desmond Sweeney. The company provides roof repairs, roof installations, chimney repairs, flat roofing and guttering services across Galway City and County.Website:

Desmond Sweeney

Shamrock Roofing & Guttering

+353852882406 ext.

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Galway Roofing Specialist Highlights Five Warning Signs of Winter Roof Damage News Provided By TME Digital November 12, 2026, 00:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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