Alan Huckerby's Marla Follows A Young Designer's First Spark

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A 7-year-old girl restyles a shop window dress with a shawl and her own tatting, in a new children's story about knowing what you want to do.

- Alan Huckerby, author of Marla

FEDERAL WAY, WA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alan Huckerby has released "Marla," a children's story for ages 5 and up about a 7-year-old girl who already knows she wants to design clothes. The Write Publishers published the book, which is available on Amazon and through other major book retailers.

Marla dresses up for a shopping trip, only for her mother to explain that she meant old clothes. Marla admits to herself that she often finds it hard to relate to girls her age. Her favourite stop is a sewing supply shop that smells of fabric, and there she stops in front of the main window display: a dress on a mannequin that is good, but not quite right.

So she fixes it. She drapes a piece of fabric over the mannequin's shoulder as a shawl, takes out the tatting she has been working on in the car and pins it along the neckline, then steps back and decides the shoes still need work. When she turns around, staff and customers are clapping. A tall boy steps forward and says his father made him display the dress he designed, and that Marla has turned a good design into a great one.

"I was passing a large storefront just as the staff were rehanging displays. Two young girls standing with their mother were discussing the various displays. They both showed such knowledge for such a young age. Then I thought, age is irrelevant to ideas and thoughts," Huckerby said.

The story is a simple encouragement for children who have strong ideas early, and for the adults around them. Its last scene jumps ahead many years, to Marla and the boy standing side by side in Paris as models show their designs.

Huckerby lives in the United States with his wife, a seamstress, and was raised in Leicester, England, after being orphaned during World War II. "Marla" is one of ten short stories he has written for young readers.

"Marla" by Alan Huckerby is available on Amazon at and through other major book retailers. More information is available at

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About Alan Huckerby

Alan Huckerby, 91, was raised in Leicester, England, after being orphaned during World War II. He travelled widely during military service and a professional career with an engineering background, and now lives in Federal Way, Washington, with his wife, a seamstress. He writes in several genres, including historical family sagas, the Inspector Harper murder mysteries set in present-day London, The Scientist, Pilot and Traveler series, and short stories for children ages 5 and up.

About The Write Publishers

The Write Publishers is a book publishing and author services company working with independent authors in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. Its services include editing, book design, publishing and book marketing.



Alan Huckerby

Author

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