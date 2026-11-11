Bookedkeeper Launches Managed Marketing Plans For Accounting Firms As Client Search Shifts To AI

BookedKeeper has launched managed marketing plans for accounting, CPA, tax, bookkeeping, and advisory practices.

The service manages end-to-end marketing and lead generation for accounting, CPA, tax, bookkeeping, and advisory practices at every stage of growth.

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BookedKeeper today announced the launch of its managed marketing plans for accounting firms, a subscription service available in three tiers. The launch responds to a broader change in client acquisition across the profession, as business owners increasingly consult AI assistants alongside search engines before contacting a firm.The change has been rapid. The share of U.S. consumers who use ChatGPT and other generative AI tools for local business recommendations rose from 6% to 45% in one year, according to BrightLocal's 2026 Local Consumer Review Survey. Within the accounting profession, two studies reported by Accounting Today in October 2026 found that AI assistants recommend the same small group of firms again and again, and that even the busiest firms in a market can be passed over. In one study of 10 audit firms in a single North Carolina market, the four busiest were recommended 24 times across 250 AI-generated answers, while the other six were recommended 184 times. The assistants drew most heavily on each firm's own website, along with directories, ratings databases, and published rankings.BookedKeeper's managed plans are designed to document a firm's expertise in the places those assistants and, therefore, prospective clients consult. Its team defines each firm's positioning, publishes articles under the firm's name, secures media placements and inclusion in published rankings, manages client reviews and social media, and maintains the firm's search and AI optimization each month. A single plan takes the place of the separate search, public relations, content, and social media providers a firm would otherwise have to hire and coordinate.“Firm owners tell us the same thing over and over. They want more of the right clients, and they don't want to manage a marketing team to get them,” said Elena Alexander, co-founder of BookedKeeper.“That's gotten harder now that those clients are asking ChatGPT who to hire. We put these plans together so an owner can hand the whole thing over to us.”BookedKeeper has served more than 150 firms since 2023, ranging from sole practitioners to multi-partner CPA practices. The managed plans were developed in response to what those firms asked for most often, a complete marketing service.The plans, named Plus, Pro, and Max, are available immediately to accounting, CPA, tax, bookkeeping, and advisory practices across the United States. Pricing and plan details are published at .

Elena Alexander

BookedKeeper, Inc.

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BookedKeeper Launches Managed Marketing Plans for Accounting Firms as Client Search Shifts to AI News Provided By BookedKeeper Inc. November 12, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Technology



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