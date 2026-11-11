Rancho Mirage Estate On Historic Clancy Lane Hits The Market For $3.295 Million

The living room at 20 Clancy Lane features soaring ceilings, arched French doors and pool views.

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Set along one of Rancho Mirage's established estate corridors, a Mediterranean-inspired residence has hit the market for $3.295 million. Surrounded by mature landscaping, the estate offers south-facing mountain views. The approximately 4,587 square foot residence is located at 20 Clancy Lane Estates and represented by Janice“JB” Burney and Victor Minetti of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.“What makes this property so special is the sense of space and privacy you have in the heart of Rancho Mirage,” Burney said.“The mature landscaping, mountain views and connection between the home and its grounds give it an established character that would be difficult to recreate today.”The property reflects the history of Clancy Lane, which traces its roots to Rancho Mirage's early agricultural period. L.M. and Helen Clancy established a ranch along the corridor in 1932, planting grapefruit, dates and grapes. The area later developed an equestrian identity through stables, boarding operations and bridle paths before evolving private estates and luxury communities.A gated courtyard creates a private sense of arrival, where a fountain and custom entry doors introduce the home's Mediterranean-inspired architecture. Arched openings, columns and stone and plaster textures continue throughout the residence, connecting the interiors with surrounding gardens.The single-level home unfolds from the courtyard into a series of living spaces. Interior sightlines extend through arches and openings toward the landscape, while multiple gathering areas accommodate everyday living and entertaining.The residence features three bedrooms, three full baths and one half-bath. Two bedrooms serve as primary suites, while the third en suite bedroom offers the space and privacy to function as an additional primary retreat. Each opens directly to a patio, providing owners and guests with access to the outdoors.Set on more than half an acre, the property provides separation from neighboring residences while remaining centrally located in Rancho Mirage.“Clancy Lane has always been known for properties with space and individuality, and this estate captures both,” Minetti said.“It has the scale of a private retreat while still being in the heart of Rancho Mirage.”Beyond the main living spaces, the home opens to several outdoor areas for recreation and entertaining. Gardens and water features create sheltered spaces throughout the property, while an entertaining pavilion provides a setting for hosting.A resort-style pool and spa and dedicated putting green complete the grounds. The courtyard-centered architecture and expansive property reflect the distinctive character of Clancy Lane.For more information on this estate, visitABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES CALIFORNIA PROPERTIESBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., which also includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties. The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 24 offices and 2,700 real estate sales executives, comprising the fourth largest Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world.In 2025, the firm completed $4.7 billion in residential home sales throughout Nevada, Arizona and Southern California. For more information, visit .

Sarah Thornton

Connected Communications

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Rancho Mirage Estate on Historic Clancy Lane Hits the Market for $3.295 Million News Provided By Connected Communications November 12, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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