5.Y Launches GLUCOSE 4.0 - The Autonomous CRM, CX, And Cpaas Built For The Agentic Era

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Convert every customer interaction into a revenue moment with GLUCOSE Agentic AI.

AI Experience Agents give enterprise brands full ownership of the customer journey; autonomously, at scale, with zero capex.

- Christophe Bacon, 5.Y CEO & cofounder.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 5.Y today launched GLUCOSE 4.0, an autonomous customer engagement platform built for brands that can no longer afford a linear, fragmented approach to customer relationships. GLUCOSE unifies CRM, customer experience, and communications infrastructure into a single AI-native system that engages, qualifies, converts, and retains customers around the clock, without adding headcount or backend complexity.

THE PROBLEM: ENGAGEMENT WAS NEVER BUILT TO SCALE

Customer engagement today is linear, fragmented, and increasingly expensive to sustain. Products have grown more complex, demanding guidance most brands can't deliver consistently across channels. Meanwhile, millions of customers already inside a brand's ecosystem go unengaged every day. A quiet, yet significant compounding loss of lifetime value. In an agentic world, brands that cannot engage their customers autonomously will lose them, permanently.

THE SOLUTION: ONE AGENTIC AI, THE WHOLE JOURNEY

GLUCOSE closes that gap through proprietary GLUCOSE autonomous agentic orchestration and engagement. Most AI vendors orchestrate tickets: routing a contact to the right flow, the right queue, the right script. GLUCOSE orchestrates agents that autonomously plan, reason, and act across a customer's entire journey, from first awareness through consideration, purchase, delivery, ownership, and retention, with no decision trees to configure.

Others automate support. GLUCOSE owns the experience.

Your best experts into a single agentic brand representation: Brand ambassador, Sales consultants, Product experts, Support representatives. One autonomous agent, delivering brand and product experiences around the clock.

INSIDE GLUCOSE 4.0: A NO-CODE CONSOLE FOR THE PEOPLE WHO OWN THE EXPERIENCE

At the center of GLUCOSE 4.0 is the Management Console, a no-code command center where marketing, CX, and product teams configure, monitor, and govern every AI Experience Agent. Teams create and clone agents from templates, connect them to 100+ enterprise systems (CRM, CDP, ERP, DMS, CMS, etc.), with zero custom engineering, and apply guardrails that keep every interaction on-brand.

This is AI-native CX in practice: humans stay in the loop, not in the way, supervisors can watch, take over, or intervene in any live conversation without disrupting the AI's flow.

A NATIVE CRM THAT RUNS ITSELF

GLUCOSE is also an AI-native CRM and pipeline engine, automatically classifying, qualifying, and attributing every lead across channels, no forms, no manual scoring. Profiles are built autonomously and mapped across multiple conversion paths. Every conversion carries a verbatim conversation record proving intent.

ENGAGEMENT ANALYTICS: INSIGHT BRANDS HAVE NEVER HAD BEFORE

Every conversation GLUCOSE holds becomes a data asset. GLUCOSE Analytics delivers unaltered, contextual, actionable insights and first-party data, product usage patterns, sentiment, drop-off signals, and emerging customer needs, surfaced automatically rather than reconstructed after the fact. It's a first-party data layer built for a world where third-party data is disappearing and every customer conversation is a source of truth.

AUTONOMY WITHOUT LOSING CONTROL

Every AI Experience Agent is stress-tested before deployment and monitored in production using GLUCOSE's proprietary Evals Framework. A 50+ metrics evaluation model across quality control, go-live sign-off, and live runtime intelligence, so brands get autonomy without giving up control, explainability, or trust. GLUCOSE is vendor-agnostic across leading model providers and cloud infrastructure, single-tenant by design, and built to ISO 27001, SOC 2, GDPR and HIPAA standards from day one.

"The linear funnel doesn't work anymore, and neither does treating an chatbots as a customer engagement strategy," said Christophe Bacon, Co-Founder & CEO of 5.Y. "GLUCOSE was built on a different premise: that brands should own the full customer relationship autonomously, the way their best people would if they had unlimited time and attention for every single customer."

AVAILABLE NOW

GLUCOSE 4.0 is available now to enterprise brands across automotive and mobility, consumer appliances and electronics, healthcare, and FMCG and retail, with a purpose-built onboarding path for Chief Digital Officers, Chief Marketing Officers, and Customer Experience leaders looking to turn captive, unattended customers into an active source of growth.

To learn more about GLUCOSE 4.0 or request a demonstration, visit .

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About 5.Y

5.Y is the company behind GLUCOSE Agentic AI, an autonomous customer engagement platform that unifies CRM, CX, and CPaaS into a single AI-native system. Built for enterprise brands with captive, high-value customer bases, GLUCOSE lets Product, Marketing, and CX teams create and manage AI Experience Agents without code. 5.Y is headquartered in Singapore.

Christophe Bacon

5.Y

+65 8249 5288

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Introducing GLUCOSE 4.0: The Agentic AI Platform for Autonomous Customer Engagement

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5.Y Launches GLUCOSE 4.0 - The Autonomous CRM, CX, and CPaaS Built for the Agentic Era News Provided By 5Y HOLDINGS PTE. LTD. November 12, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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