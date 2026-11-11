AndaSeat Showcases Phantom 4 and Xtreme for Homes Serving as Regular Workplaces

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AndaSeat announced its November 1–29 Black Friday campaign, featuring Phantom 4 Series seating alongside the Xtreme electric standing desk. The campaign focuses on a practical consequence of established hybrid working: a home used for work on only part of the weekly schedule still needs furniture configured for recurring use. Adjustable back support, selectable desk heights and equipment organization form the central elements of the presentation.The announcement comes as research continues to distinguish flexible working from a temporary response to workplace disruption. In its July 2026 report, Working anytime, anywhere: The quality of working time in the EU, Eurofound described flexible working as an established feature of the European labour market. The report noted that at least one in five EU employees teleworked or had flexitime arrangements in 2024. It also distinguished full-time, regular hybrid and occasional teleworking, reflecting different patterns of using the home as a workplace.For AndaSeat, that persistence raises a physical design question: how should a home workstation be equipped when it serves as a recurring work location without becoming a dedicated office? Its November campaign approaches the question through the relationship between the user, the chair, the work surface and connected equipment. Phantom 4 and Xtreme provide separate adjustments within that arrangement, allowing the seating and desk to be configured around the conditions of the home.Establishing Support Beyond an Improvised SetupA recurring home workstation involves more than finding somewhere to place a computer. The position of the work surface and the location of back support influence how the user occupies the space. Within the Phantom 4 Series, the supplied lumbar design provides 15 depth settings across a stated 0–95-millimeter range. The mechanism allows users to select how far the support extends, establishing a starting configuration before positioning themselves in relation to the Xtreme desktop.The lumbar mechanism also incorporates movement intended to follow changes in seated position, with the supplied design specifying lateral swivel and forward-and-backward tilt. This response occurs within the chair; it does not control the desk. The distinction is relevant to the coordinated setup: lumbar adjustment addresses contact with the back, while desk adjustment addresses the height of the working surface. Together, the two products provide ways to configure both sides of that relationship without treating either adjustment as a substitute for the other.Making Desk Height Part of the Initial ConfigurationXtreme uses an electric lift to adjust desktop height between 730 and 1,170 millimeters. That range allows the work surface to be positioned for seated or standing activities, subject to the individual's requirements and the desk's adjustment limits. In a seated configuration, desktop height can be considered alongside the Phantom 4 seating position and lumbar setting. For standing use, the user raises the work surface independently and moves the chair away from the working position.This flexibility is relevant to a home workplace because the height of an existing table may otherwise become a fixed condition that the user must accommodate. Xtreme makes that dimension adjustable within its specified range. The campaign presents the desk and chair as complementary equipment with distinct controls: the user determines their respective positions. There is no automatic synchronization between Phantom 4 and Xtreme, and changing desk height does not automatically change chair support or the position of a monitor relative to the desktop.Keeping Useful Desk Settings AvailableOnce a suitable desktop height has been established, Xtreme's three memory presets allow selected heights to be stored and recalled. Its digital panel also displays the current height, giving users a visible reference when configuring the surface. These functions are relevant to a workstation used repeatedly across a hybrid schedule: a useful desk position can remain available after the surface has been adjusted for another activity, rather than depending entirely on visual estimation.In the coordinated arrangement, the presets retain desk-height selections, while Phantom 4's seating controls remain separate. A stored height therefore represents one part of the setup, rather than a complete saved configuration for the person using it. The same distinction applies when the workstation accommodates personal computing or gaming outside working hours. Users can recall a desktop position and then arrange the chair, screen and input devices as needed. This gives the home workstation a repeatable reference while preserving individual control over the surrounding equipment.Organizing Connections for a Moving Work SurfaceA home workstation also needs to accommodate the equipment that stays connected between working days. Xtreme combines concealed routing within the desk structure with a steel cable-management tray for organizing power strips and excess cable lengths. In the Phantom 4 and Xtreme arrangement, this brings cable organization into the area around the seated user and the moving desktop. The purpose extends beyond appearance: the layout needs to account for where connected devices sit and how their cables travel.For an adjustable desk, organizing cables includes allowing sufficient slack for the intended height range and keeping connections clear of moving components. A cable tray does not remove that requirement, and concealed internal routing does not mean every external device cable is hidden. The November presentation treats equipment organization as part of preparing the workstation for regular use. Seating, surface height and cable layout are considered together so that a preferred arrangement remains practical when the desk is repositioned.The campaign runs from November 1 through November 29, 2026. Scheduled chair pricing for November 1–29 is US$279 for Phantom 4 and US$369 for Phantom 4 Pro. These amounts apply to the chairs individually and do not represent chair-and-desk bundle pricing.By featuring Phantom 4 Series seating alongside Xtreme, AndaSeat is connecting its November activity with the continuing role of the home as a workplace. The campaign's focus is the preparation of that physical setting: configurable seated support, an adjustable work surface, accessible height references and organized connections. Together, these elements address the equipment needs of a location that may be used for work intermittently but remains part of the weekly routine.About AndaSeatFounded in 2007, AndaSeat develops ergonomic furniture and workspace products for gaming, professional and home environments. Its portfolio includes ergonomic chairs, standing desks, monitor arms and related workspace accessories. AndaSeat's product-development approach combines structural engineering, adjustable ergonomics, material development and integrated workspace design, with a focus on how technology and furniture increasingly coexist within contemporary homes.

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AndaSeat Showcases Phantom 4 and Xtreme for Homes Serving as Regular Workplaces News Provided By AndaSeat November 12, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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