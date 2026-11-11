National Financial Educators Council Expands African Chapter To Support Financial Education And Economic Empowerment

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators CouncilDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / --The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) announces the expansion of its African chapter network, with an initial focus on strengthening financial education across the region. Focusing initially on Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Uganda and Kenya, the initiative equips financial educators and community leaders with professional training, instructional standards and resources for sustainable programmes.The initiative is part of NFEC's presence across eight international regions, alongside Canada, India, Australia and the Pacific, the United Kingdom and Ireland, the Caribbean, the Middle East and North Africa, and Vietnam.Since 2006, NFEC has supported financial education initiatives in all 50 U.S. states and developed a professional network of Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI) graduates in more than 60 countries. Its graduates have completed more than 300,000 hours of professional development and reached over 1.4 million people through financial education programmes.The African initiative centres on three priorities: preparing qualified financial educators, promoting professional standards for financial educators and measurable learner outcomes, and advocating for stronger financial education in schools and communities."Financial education can help people make better use of their income, navigate financial challenges and pursue economic opportunities," said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council. "Africa has educators and community leaders doing important work in this area. Our goal is to strengthen their teaching capabilities and connect them with resources that can expand their reach and effectiveness."Building Financial Educator Capacity Across CommunitiesFinancial education across Africa must respond to varied economic conditions, education systems, financial services and community needs.NFEC's Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI) programme provides professional development for educators, financial professionals, trainers and community leaders who help others develop practical money-management capabilities.Training covers instructional methods, behavioural finance, lesson design, learner engagement, assessment and professional responsibilities.The programme helps educators prepare learners to address real financial responsibilities, including generating income, managing household expenses, evaluating borrowing decisions, establishing savings plans and navigating available financial services.These capabilities can be applied in schools, workplaces, nonprofit organisations, community programmes and initiatives supporting young adults and families.As an IACET-accredited provider and Certified B Corporation, NFEC focuses on strengthening instructional quality and supporting measurable educational outcomes.Setting Standards for Financial Educators and Measuring ImpactThe initiative promotes research-informed professional standards specifically developed for financial educators.NFEC's Framework for Teaching Personal Finance establishes 22 evidence-based components covering instructional planning, learning environments, instruction and professional responsibilities.These standards provide organisations with benchmarks for educator preparation, teaching quality and professional improvement, while allowing instruction to be adapted to local circumstances.NFEC also offers learner assessments that evaluate financial knowledge, behaviours, practical actions, financial systems and other indicators of progress.Together, the standards for financial educators and outcome assessments can help community organisations evaluate programme effectiveness, communicate their results and identify opportunities to improve instruction.Advancing Financial Education and Economic OpportunityNFEC's African chapter network supports the organisation's broader campaign to make financial education a core academic subject.The campaign calls for financial education to receive qualified educators, adequate instructional time, structured learning expectations and accountability.Across the six priority countries, the initiative encourages locally appropriate approaches that connect education to the responsibilities young people and families actually face.The goal is to help more students graduate capable of managing money, pursuing opportunities and making informed financial decisions.Supporting Local Leadership and Sustainable PartnershipsThe chapter network invites educators, nonprofit leaders, financial professionals and community advocates to contribute to its African Advisory Board and help guide regional initiatives.NFEC also welcomes locally relevant curriculum submissions and partnerships with organisations that want to strengthen or expand financial education programmes.CFEIgraduates can establish professional profiles to increase their visibility and connect with schools, employers and community organisations."Expanding financial education requires more than delivering occasional workshops," Shorb added. "It requires capable educators, sustainable local relationships and clear measures of whether learners are developing useful financial skills. Those are the areas we are working to strengthen."Opportunities to Get InvolvedEducators, curriculum developers, employers, nonprofit organisations and community leaders across Africa can participate through CFEItraining, Advisory Board involvement, curriculum submissions, partnerships and advocacy.“Across Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Uganda and Kenya, financial education must reflect the economic realities and challenges people face in their daily lives,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council.“Our African chapter network will focus on equipping local professionals with the expertise and resources to deliver relevant instruction, strengthen community programmes and create measurable improvements in financial capability.”About the National Financial Educators CouncilThe National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) was founded in 2006 to advance financial wellbeing through professional financial educator training, standards for financial educators, learner outcome assessments, educational resources and advocacy. NFEC is an IACET-accredited provider and Certified B Corporation supporting financial education initiatives across all 50 U.S. states and eight international regions, with CFEIgraduates in more than 60 countries.

Claudia Martins

National Financial Educators Council

+1 702-620-3059

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National Financial Educators Council Expands African Chapter to Support Financial Education and Economic Empowerment News Provided By National Financial Educators Council November 12, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Insurance Industry, International Organizations



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