NEW YORK – November 6, 2026 – John Strategy Club and Emberstone Capital have made positive progress in discussions regarding a potential strategic partnership, moving toward the next stage of formal cooperation discussions focused on financial market research,

investment strategies and professional resource collaboration organizations have held multiple rounds of discussions to explore potential areas of cooperation, including financial market research, investment strategy development, professional services and institutional resource sharing. Following these discussions, both parties have established clearer directions for further engagement and are preparing to begin formal partnership

coordination discussions represent an ongoing engagement rather than an isolated business meeting. Both organizations have previously exchanged views on business objectives, operational requirements and potential opportunities for long-term collaboration. The upcoming discussions are expected to focus on defining potential cooperation mechanisms, responsibilities and implementation arrangements Financial Research and

Strategic CollaborationJohn Strategy Club focuses on developments in the U.S. financial markets and provides its community with market research, investment education and strategic analysis. Its activities emphasize structured financial knowledge and market observations to help community members better understand evolving financial market conditions.

As financial markets become increasingly complex, research capabilities, information integration and collaboration among specialized organizations continue to play important roles in the development of professional financial services.

The discussions with Emberstone Capital provide an opportunity to explore additional areas of cooperation within the financial sector. Potential areas of engagement include financial market research, professional knowledge exchange, resource collaboration and the development of related financial trading service frameworks.

Moving Toward Formal Cooperation

The next phase of discussions is expected to focus on establishing a more detailed framework for potential collaboration. Both organizations intend to advance the process according to their respective business requirements and the outcomes of further discussions.

The proposed cooperation reflects John Strategy Club's broader efforts to expand its professional network and explore long-term development opportunities through institutional engagement.

Additional information regarding the potential partnership, including specific cooperation terms and implementation plans, is expected to be announced following formal confirmation by the parties. Emberstone Capital

About John Strategy Club

John Strategy Club focuses on U.S. financial market developments, market research, investment education and strategic analysis. The organization aims to provide its community with structured financial knowledge and insights into changing market conditions.

About Emberstone Capital

Emberstone Capital is referenced as a prospective institutional collaboration partner in the discussions. Further information about its business operations and services can be found on its official website.