Inspectprohq Launches All-In-One Home Inspection Software With Unlimited Inspections

MENAFN - GetNews)"“I spent more than two decades in corporate banking, and one lesson stayed with me when I started inspecting homes. The people doing the work are usually the first to see what needs fixing. I self-funded InspectProHQ so we could put that lesson into practice. We answer directly to our inspectors. When they tell us what slows them down on a job, that's what shapes what we build next.” - Daniel McClain, MBA, CMI, Founder of InspectProHQ"Built and self-funded by a working Certified Master Inspector, InspectProHQ brings online booking, electronic agreements, report writing, invoicing, and payments into one platform. It also offers EPA environmental information, permit lookup, free product recall checks, a free website builder, and a free Homeowner Hub. The inspectors who use the software help shape what gets built next.

Brunswick, Ohio - November 11, 2026 - InspectProHQ today announced the launch of its all-in-one inspection software for independent home inspectors, small inspection firms, and commercial inspection professionals. Founder Daniel McClain built the platform around a problem he encountered in his own inspection business. A single job could mean entering the same client and property details in several systems just to get from booking to payment.

Before founding AMAC Inspection Services and Northeast Ohio Radon Solutions, McClain spent more than two decades in corporate financial services, with roles at Fifth Third Bank, National Bank & Trust, and PNC Bank. He led teams, managed profit-and-loss responsibilities, and worked with PNC leadership to support more than 150 branches across multiple states. He holds a bachelor's degree in business management, a graduate certificate in organizational leadership, and an MBA, and completed specialized coursework through the New York Institute of Finance.

Running an inspection company brought those operational challenges into focus. The person documenting a defect in a crawlspace is often the same person sending the agreement, answering the buyer's questions, and following up on the invoice. McClain self-funded InspectProHQ, which operates without venture capital, outside investors, or a board of directors. Feedback from working inspectors guides decisions about everything from how a finding is entered in the field to how the finished report reaches the client.

InspectProHQ carries client and property details from online booking and electronic signatures through field documentation, report delivery, invoicing, and payment tracking. Inspectors can capture and annotate photos on a phone and use customizable templates for residential, multi-unit, and commercial jobs. They can also review EPA environmental information, look up available permit records in covered jurisdictions, and run free product recall checks using U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission data.

A free website builder gives inspectors a place to showcase their services and accept online bookings. After closing, buyers can use the free Homeowner Hub to revisit their inspection report, review appliance information, track maintenance tasks, and request recall checks. That gives clients a practical reason to return to the information their inspector provided long after the sale closes.

InspectProHQ Pro includes unlimited inspections with no per-report fees for $49.99 per month or $500 per year. Over 12 months at published monthly base subscription rates, InspectProHQ Pro costs about $468 less than either HomeGauge or Home Inspector Pro and $708 less than Spectora. The included booking, electronic agreements, invoicing, and website builder can also help inspectors consolidate tools they currently pay for separately.

With Carson Dunlop's Horizon inspection software scheduled to retire on December 15, 2026, InspectProHQ offers an independent alternative for inspectors choosing their next platform. Horizon users can review options for bringing over supported templates and defect comments at

Inspectors can try the workflow, view a sample report, or start with two free inspections each month at InspectProHQ.

About Us

InspectProHQ is a self-funded home and commercial inspection software company based in Brunswick, Ohio. Founded by working Certified Master Inspector Daniel McClain, it helps inspectors manage jobs from booking through payment and gives homeowners tools they can use after the inspection.

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