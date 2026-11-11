Prepsolution Launches Animated Video Courses Across All Major HR Certification Exams

MENAFN - GetNews)"We built these courses because candidates kept telling us the hardest parts of the exams were the judgment items and the way rules actually apply on the job. - Vraj Patel, President of PrepSolution"One of the few fully animated video options for SHRM-CP, SHRM-SCP, PHR, SPHR, and aPHR. Early candidates call them a standout.

Land O' Lakes, Florida, United States – November 11, 2026 – PrepSolution today announced the launch of animated video courses for every major human resources certification exam on its platform. The courses cover SHRM-CP, SHRM-SCP, PHR, SPHR, and aPHR, and early candidates have already described them as one of the most effective parts of their prep.

Most HR exam preparation remains text-heavy or limited to question banks. PrepSolution built fully animated courses that turn complex rules, timelines, and situational judgment into clear visual lessons. Each course connects directly to the rest of the Complete Pass System: adaptive question banks, timed mock exams, visual study books, flashcards, and a pass guarantee.

What the Animated Courses Include

SHRM-CP Video Course (Animated): 54 lessons across 8 tracks, 92 videos, and 13 hours 41 minutes of instruction. Covers HR knowledge, situational judgment strategy, employment law, and exam prep.

SHRM-SCP Strategic Masterclass: 34 lessons and 65 animated videos focused on senior-level judgment and strategy.

PHR Explained: 26 animated lessons across 8 modules and 3.2 hours. Turns rules into decision trees and timelines.

SPHR: 33 animated lessons covering strategic topics across the HRCI outline.

Why It Matters

The courses are written and reviewed by credentialed HR professionals who hold the certifications they teach. They sit inside Complete Pass System plans rather than as expensive add-ons. Candidates get animated teaching, adaptive practice, full-length mocks, a visual study book, and a pass guarantee that extends access free if they complete the plan and do not pass.

Official SHRM and HRCI systems often cost $800 to $1,300 or more. PrepSolution Complete Pass System plans start at $89.99 for three months of full access and include the animated courses at no extra charge.

"We built these courses because candidates kept telling us the hardest parts of the exams were the judgment items and the way rules actually apply on the job," said Vraj Patel, President of PrepSolution. "Animation lets us show those patterns clearly, then the adaptive system and mocks let candidates practice them immediately."

About PrepSolution

PrepSolution is an exam preparation platform that helps professionals earn certifications without paying official-program prices. Content is written by credentialed professionals who hold the certifications they write for. The platform currently supports SHRM-CP, SHRM-SCP, PHR, SPHR, aPHR, CCRN, FNP-C, PMP, NCE, SLP Praxis, ACT, and SAT. Every Complete Pass System includes adaptive practice, mock exams, study materials, and a pass or score guarantee.