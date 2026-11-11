Egret Solar Helps Buyers Compare Solar Ground Mounting System Materials And Foundations

MENAFN - GetNews)"Xiamen Egret Solar New Energy Technology Co., Ltd"Egret Solar highlights its Solar Ground Mounting System portfolio and its 2026 vertical mounting development. Covering aluminum, ZAM-coated steel and adjustable configurations, the company outlines how buyers can compare materials, foundations, component compatibility and quotation scope to support purchasing decisions for commercial and utility photovoltaic projects.

XIAMEN, China, November 11, 2026 - Egret Solar highlights its Solar Ground Mounting System

For project buyers, an effective mounting specification connects the proposed structure to the actual site. Material, foundation design, module compatibility and installation requirements all influence the purchasing decision. Comparing these factors together helps procurement teams identify differences that a headline equipment price may leave unresolved.

Egret Solar Highlights Its 2026 Vertical Mounting Development

In an August 19, 2026 product update, Egret Solar introduced a vertical mounting system with an east–west arrangement. The company described a generation profile emphasizing morning and late afternoon output, providing another configuration for customers assessing alternatives to conventional mounting layouts.

This development expands the selection discussion beyond material and foundation choices. Buyers considering vertical mounting should evaluate how the proposed arrangement fits the available land, generation objectives and overall electrical design.

A vertical configuration requires project-specific assessment. Its suitability depends on the relationship between array layout and operating requirements, with the mounting proposal reviewed alongside the wider photovoltaic system design.

Comparing Aluminum and Coated Steel Ground Mounting Options

Material selection should reflect the complete structural design, exposure conditions and installation plan. Egret Solar offers different ground mounting configurations that purchasers can evaluate against the same project brief.

1. W Type Solar Aluminum Ground Mounting System

Egret Solar's W Type configuration uses an aluminum structure and supports portrait or landscape module layouts. Published foundation options include ground screws and concrete blocks. The design also incorporates preassembled structural elements intended to reduce installation work.

This configuration provides a starting point for buyers considering aluminum construction, component handling and assembly requirements. Its product page lists a wind speed of 60 m/s, a snow load of 1.4 kN/m2 and a 12-year warranty. Applicability to the final project requires confirmation of the design basis, selected configuration and written warranty terms.

2. Double Column ZAM Solar Ground Mounting System with Ground Screw

Egret Solar's double column configuration combines ground screw anchoring with a coated steel support structure. ZAM denotes a zinc, aluminum and magnesium coating. The system is designed around project wind, snow, soil and module requirements.

Purchasers evaluating this option should review coating specifications, connection details and the proposed anchoring arrangement. The foundation and supporting structure should be assessed together so that supplied components correspond to the agreed design.

A meaningful comparison uses identical project assumptions. Aluminum and coated steel quotations should cover the same module layout, environmental loads and supply boundaries. Differences in structural quantities or foundation scope can otherwise obscure the reason for a price difference.

Choosing Foundations According to Ground Conditions

Egret Solar's Solar Ground Mounting System range includes driven pile, ground screw and concrete foundation approaches. Foundation selection should follow site conditions, structural requirements and construction constraints.

The principal purchasing considerations include:



Ground information: Establish which site and soil information is needed to assess the proposed foundation.

Equipment access: Confirm that the required installation machinery can reach and operate within the site.

Civil works: Identify excavation, concrete work and other activities included in or excluded from the mounting quotation.

Foundation verification: Agree on the information and checks required to confirm suitability. Drawing coordination: Review anchoring details together with the support structure and component quantities.

Where suitable, ground screws can reduce the need for poured concrete. Their suitability and potential construction benefits must be established for the individual site. Concrete foundations remain another available option, with their associated work defined in the proposal.

For projects requiring tilt adjustment, Egret Solar also offers a Solar Adjustable Ground Mounting System with a published angle range of 0 to 60 degrees. Buyers should confirm the permitted project configuration, adjustment method and structural requirements before ordering.

Checking Component Compatibility Before Purchase

A complete mounting specification identifies how modules, rails, supports and connections work together.

A Solar Panel Clamp Solar Aluminum Rail

Egret Solar's Solar Mounting Accessories

Component identification and packing information also matter. Clear correspondence between delivered parts and installation drawings helps receiving teams check quantities before assembly begins. For repeat orders, retaining the agreed component specification provides a reference when module dimensions or structural requirements change.

Evaluating the Complete Quotation

The most useful purchasing comparison begins with a consistent project brief. For a Solar Ground Mounting System quotation from Egret Solar, buyers can prepare:



Module dimensions, thickness and quantity.

Portrait or landscape layout.

Preferred tilt angle and ground clearance.

Site location and applicable wind and snow requirements. Available ground information and proposed foundation approach.

Each offer can then be reviewed for structural materials, coating specifications, foundation assumptions, component quantities and installation documentation. Delivery arrangements, warranty terms and supply exclusions should be confirmed before purchase approval.

A lower initial structure price may be offset by additional foundation work, missing connectors or installation changes. Reviewing the complete supply scope helps buyers understand what the quotation covers and which responsibilities remain with the project contractor.

Egret Solar's download section includes a Double Pile Solar Carbon Steel Grounding Mounting System PDF. Buyers can review available installation resources alongside proposed drawings and request clarification where the assembly information or supplied components differ.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are ground screws always cheaper than concrete foundations?

No. Where suitable, ground screws can reduce concrete work, but total installed cost depends on ground conditions, equipment access, foundation requirements and local construction costs. A useful comparison includes both mounting equipment and associated site work.

Can the tilt of a ground mounting system be changed after installation?

Adjustment depends on the selected design. Egret Solar lists a Solar Adjustable Ground Mounting System with a 0-to-60-degree range. Buyers should confirm the approved adjustment procedure and operating positions for their project; adjustability should not be assumed for other mounting configurations.

What should buyers confirm before placing an order?

Confirm the approved layout, material and coating, foundation design, bill of materials, installation documentation, delivery arrangements and written warranty terms. The quotation and drawings should describe the same configuration and clearly identify exclusions.

Purchasers evaluating Egret Solar's Solar Ground Mounting System options can request a project-specific proposal covering material alternatives, foundation selection and component quantities. An agreed specification gives technical and procurement teams a common basis for approving the purchase.

About Egret Solar

Egret Solar is a manufacturer and supplier of solar ground mounting systems and photovoltaic mounting accessories based in Xiamen, China. Established in 2017, the company develops mounting structures and customized solutions for photovoltaic installations.

Alongside its Solar Ground Mounting System portfolio, the company offers Solar Roof Mounting System, Solar Carport Mounting System, Solar Agriculture Mounting System and Solar Balcony Mounting System solutions. Related products include Solar Roof Hook components and Solar Roof Clamping options for roof applications. Egret Solar supports product selection through technical information and installation resources for different project environments.