WHEATON, IL - November 11, 2026 - In a competitive housing market, some of the best opportunities are the ones buyers walk right past. Kathryn Pinto, a top principal agent with Compass, is highlighting details that often get overlooked during a home search across the Wheaton and Glen Ellyn area.

One of the biggest missed opportunities, Pinto says, is dismissing homes with "good bones" in a great location simply because they need cosmetic updates. Her experience as one of the top real estate agents in Wheaton, Illinois also shapes the way she advises buyers to look beyond surface-level imperfections.“A little vision can go a long way when you're buying in a strong neighborhood,” she says.

Pinto also encourages buyers to consider nearby areas, where the same budget can often stretch to a larger home.

Crafting a truly competitive offer is another area Pinto sees clients struggle with. In a seller's market, many Wheaton, IL Realtors emphasize speed and terms just as much as price, and buyers who understand that balance tend to come out ahead when multiple offers are on the table.

Inspection reports are also frequently misread, according to Pinto. "A report can look alarming at first glance, but a good Realtor agent in Wheaton, IL helps clients tell a true dealbreaker apart from a minor, expected repair," says Kathryn Pinto. That guidance, she notes, can keep a great home from being passed over unnecessarily.

Pinto, a leading real estate listing agent in Wheaton, IL, works with clients at every stage of the buying and selling journey, from first-time purchasers to downsizing sellers. Those preparing to search for a home in the Wheaton or Glen Ellyn area are encouraged to reach out to Kathryn Pinto at Compass for guidance rooted in local experience.

About Kathryn Pinto

Kathryn Pinto has served residential buyers and sellers in the Wheaton and Glen Ellyn area since 2016. A top principal agent for Compass, Pinto is guided by a mission of honest, hands-on service at every step of the transaction. She began her career with Baird & Warner in 2016 and has lived in Wheaton for more than 20 years.