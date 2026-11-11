Leading Licensed Septic Contractor In Alamogordo, NM, Urges Homeowners To Rethink What Goes Down The Drain To Protect Their Systems

Alamogordo, N.M. - November 11, 2026 - Advanced Septic Pros is calling on Otero County homeowners to take a closer look at what they send into their septic systems. The company says many of the backups and failures its crews respond to begin with everyday household habits that quietly damage a system long before any warning signs appear.

According to the Advanced Septic Pros team, non-biodegradable items, chemicals, cooking oils, and large amounts of food waste rank among the most common culprits. Wipes, diapers, and harsh cleaning products can cause clogs and disrupt the bacteria that break down waste inside the tank.

"A septic system is a living ecosystem, and the bacteria inside it do the heavy lifting," said John Ferdetta, President of Advanced Septic Pros, known as the best septic company in Alamogordo, NM. "When people pour grease down the sink or flush wipes, they're starving that ecosystem. A few small changes at home can add years to the life of a system."

Ferdetta notes that once the bacterial balance is disrupted, solids build up faster and can push into pipes and the disposal field. At that point, Advanced Septic Pros is often called in for septic system repair in Alamogordo, NM, a cost that simple prevention can largely avoid.

For households, Ferdetta recommends keeping a small trash can in every bathroom, scraping plates before washing dishes, and switching to septic-safe cleaners. Advanced Septic Pros offers residential septic service in Alamogordo, NM, and its technicians share these habits during every visit, backed by ongoing training through the National Association of Wastewater Technicians (NAWT).

Homeowners and business owners who want to protect their systems can visit to schedule service or ask the team a question. Financing through Hearth is also available for larger projects.

About Advanced Septic Pros

Advanced Septic Pros serves homeowners and businesses throughout Alamogordo and Otero County with septic installation, pumping, inspection, and repair. Led by John Ferdetta, who brings an engineering background from IBM and Lockheed Martin, the company holds a plumbing license and installs a broad range of advanced treatment systems. Its team trains through the National Association of Wastewater Technicians (NAWT) to bring new technologies to the local septic industry.