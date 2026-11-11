Sister Ann Expands On Amazon US With Its Double Effect Waterproof Eye Pencil, A Korean All-In-One Pencil For Lining, Shading And Aegyo-Sal

MENAFN - GetNews) The Korean makeup brand, with more than 7 million units sold since 2017, brings seven shades of its signature eye pencil and four shades of its cream stick shadow to U.S. shoppers.

Seoul, South Korea - November 11, 2026 - Sister Ann, a Korean beauty brand operated by VTPL Inc., is expanding its presence on Amazon in the United States with a refreshed lineup led by its Double Effect Waterproof Eye Pencil. The Korean eye makeup pencil is designed to line the eyes, shade the lids and highlight the aegyo-sal in one product. Alongside the pencil, now offered in seven shades, Sister Ann is introducing its Double Effect Cream Stick Shadow in four shades.

- Double Effect Waterproof Eye Pencil, 01 Midnight Black.

Key facts

- Brand: Sister Ann (VTPL Inc., Seoul, South Korea)

- Launched: 2017

- Sales: more than 7 million units sold since launch (company data, 2026)

- Reviews: 290,000+ reviews (4.7 rating) for the Double Effect Waterproof Eye Pencil

- Amazon US lineup: Double Effect Waterproof Eye Pencil (7 shades), Double Effect Cream Stick Shadow (4 shades: 01 Starlit Pink, 03 Sunset Ruby, 05 Melon Fizz, 06 Solar Sienna)

- Recognition in Japan: Qoo10 MEGA BEAUTY AWARDS 2025 (Eyeliner category); Rakuten Best Cosmetics 2024 Hall of Fame

- Markets: South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia and the United States

One pencil for three steps of eye makeup

The Double Effect Waterproof Eye Pencil brings together three steps of Korean eye makeup. It can be used as an eyeliner, blended over the lid as a shadow, or applied under the lower lash line to define the aegyo-sal, the soft, slightly raised area beneath the eyes that is a signature of the Korean makeup look.

The seven shades for Amazon US range from defined to soft. They include 01 Midnight Black, 03 Cinnamon Mocha, 04 Glam Latte, 05 Champagne Gold, 06 Baby Peach, 07 Matte Black and 08 Matte Brown, covering both shimmer and matte finishes. The pencil has earned more than 290,000 reviews with an average rating of 4.7.

Wear assessed in independent studies

The pencil's wear was assessed in a 24-hour study by Intertek Korea, conducted on the forearm. In the study, 95% of participants said the pencil did not come off with water or sweat. A separate waterproof evaluation was conducted by P&K, also on the forearm.

- Double Effect Waterproof Eye Pencil, 7-shade lineup.

A cream stick shadow to complete the look

The Double Effect Cream Stick Shadow offers a creamy, stick-type eyeshadow in four shades: 01 Starlit Pink, 03 Sunset Ruby, 05 Melon Fizz and 06 Solar Sienna. It can be swiped directly onto the lids and blended with a fingertip, and pairs with the eye pencil for a quick, layered eye look.

Recognized in Asia's beauty markets

Since its launch in 2017, Sister Ann has grown across Asia through retailers including Olive Young, Qoo10 Japan, Rakuten, Watsons Taiwan, Cosmed and Shopee. In Japan, the Double Effect Waterproof Eye Pencil was recognized in the Eyeliner category of the Qoo10 MEGA BEAUTY AWARDS 2025 and was inducted into the Rakuten Best Cosmetics 2024 Hall of Fame. VTPL Inc. also received the Korea Export Tower Award from the Korea International Trade Association in 2020 (US3 million) and 2021 (US10 million).

"Many of our customers first found Sister Ann through a single eye pencil that made Korean eye makeup simple," said Junguk Chun, CEO of VTPL Inc. "With our refreshed lineup on Amazon, we want shoppers in the U.S. to explore the aegyo-sal look and everyday eye makeup with shades that suit their own style."

- Eye looks by shade, Double Effect Waterproof Eye Pencil

Availability

The Double Effect Waterproof Eye Pencil and Double Effect Cream Stick Shadow are available through Sister Ann's official Amazon store:

About Sister Ann

Sister Ann is a Korean beauty brand launched in 2017 and operated by VTPL Inc., headquartered in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. Known for its Double Effect Waterproof Eye Pencil, the brand has sold more than 7 million units and is available in South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia and the United States.