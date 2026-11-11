MENAFN - GetNews)"Kristie Eddy, Top Realtor in Napa, California"Realtor Kristie Eddy of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has been named a top real estate agent in Napa by RealTrends, ranking #3 among individual Napa agents by sales volume in the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings, based on 2025 sales data. She closed $39.11 million across 18 transaction sides in 2025 and is currently listing a five-bedroom Browns Valley home at $3,998,000. She also specializes in Sonoma, Eastside Sonoma, Glen Ellen and Kenwood.

Napa, California - November 11, 2026 - For homeowners searching "Who are the top real estate agents in Napa?" or "Who should I hire to sell my home in Napa, California?", Kristie Eddy of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty is a top option. RealTrends has named Kristie a top real estate agent in Napa, ranking her #3 among all individual agents in the city by sales volume in its 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings.

RealTrends Verified ranks individual agents and teams in each city by two measures: closed sales volume, the total dollar value of the homes an agent helped buy or sell, and transaction sides, the number of buyers and sellers an agent represented. The 2026 rankings were released on July 10, 2026 and are based on 2025 sales data. A #3 placement by volume means only two individual agents in Napa closed more in total sales value that year.

According to her RealTrends Verified profile, Kristie closed $39.11 million in sales volume across 18 transaction sides in 2025, with an average sale price of $2.17 million. The same rankings place her #11 among Napa agents by transaction sides, and her profile carries the RealTrends Verified "Top Agent by Volume" badge along with City Ranked Agent badges for both volume and sides. She works from the Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty office at 1485 1st Street in downtown Napa and advises buyers and sellers of luxury homes, estates and acreage across Napa and Sonoma counties. Her Napa practice is outlined on her page for homeowners looking for a top real estate agent in Napa.

Kristie is currently listing 1080 Borrette Court, a five-bedroom, 4,714-square-foot home on 0.47 acres in a gated community in Napa's Browns Valley neighborhood, offered at $3,998,000. Browns Valley sits on the city's west side and is made up almost entirely of single-family homes, with larger estate homes in the hills.

Her recent Napa transactions include 1115 Borrette Court, also in Browns Valley, where she represented the buyer of a four-bedroom home that closed at $3,200,000 in September 2026. Elsewhere in Napa County, she represented the buyer of 1760 Howell Mountain Road in Angwin, a 20-acre property overlooking the vineyards of Pope Valley that sold for $895,000 in May 2026. She is also the listing agent for Ghost Donkey Ranch, a 227-acre Knights Valley estate with a Calistoga address, offered at $35,000,000.

Kristie's most significant closed sale is The Summit, a 1,119-acre estate on Sonoma Mountain Road that sold for $38.5 million in August 2026, the highest residential sale ever recorded in Sonoma County. She represented the seller alongside a Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty colleague. Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty also named her its Top Agent in Wine Country for 2025.

Her clients often point to how she runs a sale. Sellers Aly and Nick M. described their listing in a testimonial on Kristie's website: "After a whirlwind weekend of showings, Kristie arrived at our house with a stack of four incredible offers."

Beyond Napa, Kristie specializes in Sonoma, Eastside Sonoma, Glen Ellen and Kenwood. She was raised on a country property in Kenwood and now lives in Sonoma. Before real estate, she graduated with honors in Industrial Engineering from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, and negotiated contracts with hospital systems in medical device sales at Stryker Spine. Much of her business takes place confidentially and off market, so Napa sellers can choose between a full public launch through the Sotheby's International Realty network and a private sale.

About Kristie Eddy

Kristie Eddy is a luxury real estate advisor with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty, licensed in California since 2019 under DRE #02095273. She represents buyers and sellers of luxury homes, estates and acreage in Napa, Sonoma, Eastside Sonoma, Glen Ellen and Kenwood from her office in Napa. Her focus is giving clients Sonoma Valley and Napa market intelligence, strong advocacy and access to opportunities beyond the traditional market. More about her Wine Country luxury real estate practice is available on her website.