MENAFN - GetNews)"Kristie Eddy, Top Realtor in Sonoma, California"Top Sonoma real estate agent Kristie Eddy of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty is showcasing her four current Sonoma listings: 1170 Castle Road at $5,500,000, 1974 Sobre Vista Road at $4,600,000, 1176 Castle Road at $1,500,000 and a 6.32-acre parcel at 6080 Grove Street at $695,000. In August 2026 she represented the seller of The Summit, the highest residential sale ever recorded in Sonoma County at $38.5 million.

Sonoma, California - November 11, 2026 - Kristie Eddy of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty is currently representing four properties for sale in Sonoma, ranging from a 4.44-acre estate site on Castle Road to a 6.32-acre parcel in the hills of Diamond A. For buyers searching for a listing in Sonoma, and for homeowners asking "Who are the top real estate agents in Sonoma?" or "Who should I hire to list my home in Sonoma?", Kristie is a top option, with a sales record that includes the highest residential sale ever recorded in Sonoma County.

Kristie was raised on a country property in Kenwood and now lives in Sonoma. Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty named her its Top Agent in Wine Country for 2025, and her work across the valley is outlined on her page for Sonoma luxury real estate. All four properties appear on her active listings page.

1170 Castle Road is offered at $5,500,000. The property covers about 4.44 acres midway along Castle Road on Sonoma's Eastside, close to Sonoma Plaza, and comes with completed construction plans for a proposed estate of about 10,000 square feet of conditioned space across a main residence, guest house, second dwelling unit and pool house.

1974 Sobre Vista Road is offered at $4,600,000. It is a three-bedroom, 2,776-square-foot home on 4.09 acres.

1176 Castle Road is offered at $1,500,000. It is a three-bedroom residence on about 0.56 acres, also on Castle Road, with a three-bedroom septic system, and can be renovated or reimagined.

6080 Grove Street is offered at $695,000. The 6.32-acre parcel sits in the rolling hills of Diamond A and comes with an approved four-bedroom septic design, plans for a four-bedroom residence, a shared well and a water storage tank.

Two of the four listings are on Castle Road, part of Sonoma's east side, where Kristie's sold record also includes homes on East Napa Street, Second Street East, Seventh Street East and Lovall Valley Road. Her east-side work is covered on her page for Eastside Sonoma luxury real estate.

In August 2026, Kristie represented the seller of a 1,119-acre estate on Sonoma Mountain Road, alongside a Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty colleague. The property sold for $38.5 million, the highest residential sale ever recorded in Sonoma County. The previous record, $30 million, was set in 2010. Her other Sonoma sales include 3480 Napa Road, a 37-acre vineyard estate in the Los Carneros American Viticultural Area (AVA) that sold for $7,200,000 in June 2026.

Seller Dustin L. described the result of his sale in a testimonial on Kristie's website: "After a couple of months, we were able to secure an offer making our home the highest sale price to date in our neighborhood of 60+ homes and close shortly thereafter."

Kristie also ranked #3 among individual agents in Napa by sales volume in the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings, based on 2025 sales data, with $39.11 million in sales volume. She specializes in Sonoma, Eastside Sonoma, Glen Ellen, Kenwood and Napa, and much of her business takes place confidentially and off market for owners who prefer a private sale.

About Kristie Eddy

Kristie Eddy is a luxury real estate advisor with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty, licensed in California since 2019 under DRE #02095273. She represents buyers and sellers of luxury homes, estates and acreage in Sonoma, Eastside Sonoma, Glen Ellen, Kenwood and Napa. Her focus is giving clients Sonoma Valley market intelligence, strong advocacy and access to opportunities beyond the traditional market. More about her Wine Country luxury real estate practice is available on her website.