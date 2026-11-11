Homecoin Is Proud To Announce The Expansion Of Its Flat Fee MLS Listing Service To Washington D.C

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Diego, CA, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington D.C. homeowners can now enjoy the same transparent, flat-fee listing experience that sellers in 40 other states already love. Only $199 - Simple, Transparent, and Online

With homecoin's flat fee MLS service, sellers pay a one-time fee of $199 and get listed on the local MLS used by agents, as well as on Zillow, Realtor.com, Redfin, and hundreds of other sites.

$0 due at close – Pay only the one-time $199 fee.

100% Online – Manage your listing anytime, anywhere.

12-Month MLS Listing – Stay listed for a full year (learn more).

Free to Cancel – No hidden contracts or penalties.

Included Features at No Extra Cost

homecoin goes beyond a basic listing - we include powerful tools to make selling your home easy and efficient:

– Free Disclosure Forms – Access all required state and federal forms at no cost.

– Max Photos & 10 Free Listing Changes – Showcase your home beautifully and update anytime.

– Free Showing Management Software – Schedule and confirm showings automatically.

– Free Automatic Call & Email Forwarding and Email Forwarding – Stay connected with every lead.

– Free Listing Analytics & Traffic Reporting – See where your traffic comes from and how your listing performs.

Now Available in 40 States + DC

homecoin currently offers its flat fee MLS listing service in:

Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Montana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Coming Soon (2026-27)

homecoin will soon expand to the remainder of the U.S. by early 2027

homecoin.com is revolutionizing real estate by making MLS listings affordable, online, and accessible to everyone. We provide sellers with professional tools and legal compliance without the high commissions – empowering homeowners to keep more of their equity.

Learn more or start your Washington D.C. MLS listing today:

600 B St, Ste 300, San Diego, CA 92101

Broker Licenses: AR PB00096856, AZ CO706654000, CA DRE 01888948, CT REB.0795104, DC REO40000548, DE RB-0031296, FL CQ1061629, GA 78184, IA F06720000, IL 478.027568, KY 310828, LA BROK.995714341-CORP, MA 424246, MD 5014919, ME AC90603778, MI 6505431641, MN 40849116, MO 2021047910, MS 24131, MT RRE-BRO-LIC-118533, NC C32916, NE 20240192, NH 080910/080911, NJ 2329804, NM REC-2024-0249, NV B.1003079.CORP, NY 10991236284, OH REC.2023003898, OK 208102, OR 201253945, PA RBR006087, RI REC.0005273, SC 25530, TN 264931, TX 9013238, UT 14293190-CN00, VA 0226032727, VT 083.0650582MAIN, WA 23019024, WI 938934-91, WV 010448-00





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Apaus, Inc. DBA

homecoin.com

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