Suijet Wallet Announces Shutdown, Signaling Ongoing Sui Ecosystem Shift

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Suiet, a self-custodial cryptocurrency wallet designed for the Sui blockchain, is shutting down. The wallet provider says it will stop updating and supporting its product, with API services scheduled to end after Nov. 14-another sign of how difficult it can be to sustain consumer and infrastructure tools as activity on Sui cools.

The announcement lands amid softer on-chain engagement. DefiLlama data cited in the wallet notice points to Sui total value locked (TVL) of about $413 million as of Wednesday, down more than 22% over the past month. Token Terminal data also shows Sui averaged roughly 128,000 daily active users in October, compared with about 601,000 in November 2025-an approximately 79% decline.

Suiet's self-custodial wallet will stop receiving updates and support, with its API services ending after Nov. 14. Declining DeFi metrics accompany the shutdown: Sui TVL fell to around $413 million and daily active users dropped sharply year-over-year. Wallet and DeFi closures are accelerating across the Sui ecosystem, including Suiball's shutdown and Phantom ending Sui support. Sui has also reported multiple network outages in 2026, totaling around 22 hours of combined downtime, according to the Sui Foundation.

Key takeawaysSuiet exits as Sui user and DeFi activity falls

Suiet describes its decision as a product end-of-life. In a notice, the wallet states that it will cease updating and supporting the Suiet wallet, while API services are planned to end after Nov. 14. For users, that typically means reduced tooling reliability over time and no further technical improvements-an issue that matters most for those who rely on wallet APIs for integrations, automated flows, or app-driven custody experiences.

The shutdown arrives during a period when Sui's ecosystem has seen weakening DeFi momentum. According to DefiLlama data referenced in the report, TVL is down to roughly $413 million. Meanwhile, Token Terminal data shows a major decline in daily active users, dropping from around 601,000 in November 2025 to about 128,000 in October.

Still, activity indicators are mixed. Token Terminal data also indicates that transactions on Sui increased-reaching 324 million in October compared with 101 million in November 2025. That divergence matters: higher transaction counts do not necessarily translate into more real user engagement or sustained wallet volume, especially if transactions are driven by smaller pools of users or automated processes that don't expand integration demand.

Industry view: economics, not protocol failure

Speaking to Cointelegraph, Kadan Stadelmann-former chief technology officer of Komodo Platform-argued that the current problems appear to be primarily economic rather than rooted in core protocol flaws. He said Sui's issues“seem to mostly be of an economic nature resulting from expensive engineering costs and low user volume rather than protocol failures,” adding that“no flaw in the system's core design has been found.”

Stadelmann also highlighted a broader challenge for multi-chain wallets. In his view, multi-chain support can raise cost and operational risk for vendors.“Multi-chain wallets have expansive attack surfaces, and Sui's approach adds costs for vendors who can take their business to less capital intensive chains,” he said. He further noted that failures by wallet providers are more likely to reflect product and risk realities than to indicate a direct indictment of a blockchain protocol itself.

That framing helps explain why the ecosystem may experience a pattern of service withdrawals even if the chain keeps functioning. Wallet providers and DeFi teams must justify ongoing engineering, support, and security costs against user demand-and when that demand shrinks, rationalization can follow quickly.

Closures stack up across Sui tooling and DeFi

Suiet's decision is part of a wider sequence of exits that has raised questions about sustainability for Sui-based consumer and infrastructure products. The wallet shutdown follows the announcement that Suiball, a Sui hardware wallet project, will close on Nov. 10. Separately, Phantom ended support for Sui in September.

On the DeFi side, Full Sail is also reported to have shut down after a security incident tied to Switchboard, which the report says resulted in about $91,000 in losses. Taken together, these developments reinforce the idea that the Sui ecosystem is not only grappling with declining usage metrics, but also with operational pressure across multiple layers of the stack-wallets, hardware support, and DeFi infrastructure.

For market participants, these closures can influence how quickly liquidity and trading continuity degrade. When fewer wallet options remain, user onboarding can become harder and fewer integration paths remain available for apps that depend on specific wallet tooling.

Outages add another layer of risk for on-chain services

Beyond declining adoption metrics, Sui has also faced reliability concerns. The Sui Foundation has reported four network outages in 2026, resulting in around 22 hours of combined downtime.

According to the report, the network stopped processing transactions for about six hours in January. Additional outages were recorded on May 28 and May 29, with the May disruptions attributed to software bugs introduced during or around a network update, per the Sui Foundation.

Network outages are not a minor issue for DeFi users. Even when outages are temporary, they can disrupt trading, fund transfers, and position management-especially for market-making activity or time-sensitive strategies that depend on consistent transaction inclusion.

The Sui Foundation, however, stated that no user funds were at risk during its May disruptions. That detail is important for distinguishing between operational disruption and direct loss events, though it doesn't remove the practical inconvenience outages can cause for traders and integrators.

Comparisons in the report underscore how divergent reliability narratives can be across ecosystems. The article notes that Solana had not recorded a network-wide outage since February 2024, when it went offline for nearly five hours, and that Aptos last reported a mainnet outage in October 2023. While such comparisons should be interpreted carefully, they can shape investor and developer perceptions of operational maturity.

For readers watching Sui, the next question is whether service withdrawals continue-or whether new wallet and integration providers step in to fill gaps as the ecosystem consolidates. At the same time, the reported reliability history makes it worth monitoring whether future outages become less frequent, and how that affects wallet providers' cost-benefit calculations.

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