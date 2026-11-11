Payment Options Partners With Tribe Payments To Power Its Acquirer Processing

Tribe Payments and Payment Options

Singapore-headquartered payments provider selects Tribe as its payments processing partner in APAC as it steps up to Visa and Mastercard Principal Membership

- Aaron Yip, Managing Director of Payment OptionsSINGAPORE, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Payment Options, a Singapore-headquartered Payment Service Provider, has partnered with Tribe Payments, a global issuer and acquirer processor, to provide payment processing technology and connectivity for its Acquiring business. The partnership will enable Payment Options to drive its Visa and Mastercard direct acquiring businesses across Asia Pacific and CEMEA, starting in Mauritius with plans for a phased rollout into other markets as the Group expands its operations.Founded in Singapore in 2012, Payment Options originated as a reseller and referral agent for acquirers. Over time, the company built its own payment gateway and moved up the payments ecosystem to become a Payment Service Provider and Payment Facilitator. Today, it operates offices in Singapore, Mauritius, Hong Kong, Japan and Malaysia, and is now a Principal Member of Visa and Mastercard in Mauritius.As Principal Membership of the Schemes was gained, Payment Options needed to consider the alternatives for optimal card processing - build, buy or partner. Significant thought was given to building its own in-house processing platform but ultimately it was decided that the preferred option was to partner. After speaking to several providers in the market, the company selected Tribe for its acquirer processing.Aaron Yip, Managing Director of Payment Options, commented:“When we went looking for a processing partner, we wanted genuine payments expertise and real knowledge of the markets we operate in. We spoke to several providers, and none came close to the professionalism and knowledge that Tribe displayed. The technical expertise the team showed during the pre-sales process, combined with their past experience working directly with the card schemes, gave us real confidence and has the potential to save us a great deal of time.“We've also really valued Tribe's flexibility and willingness to go the extra mile during implementation. Kudos to the whole Tribe team; from pre-sales to the implementation team, to customer success.”Matt Weir, GM, Asia-Pacific at Tribe Payments, said:“Payment Options' journey from acquirer referral partner to payment facilitator to card scheme Principal Member and Acquirer is a great example of the growth we are seeing across Asia-Pacific on the merchant acquiring side of the business. We're delighted to provide the processing backbone for that next step and look forward to supporting the Payment Options team as they expand their merchant acquiring business across the region. We look forward to exploring further payment solutions together as our partnership grows.”The partnership is already set to grow, with Payment Options exploring additional Tribe solutions including SoftPOS. Payment Options has also referred several of its own partners to Tribe.About Payment OptionsPayment Options is a Singapore-based financial technology company providing innovative and secure payment solutions designed to help businesses and merchants simplify digital transactions. The company also operates in Mauritius, Japan, and Hong Kong, extending its presence across international markets. With a focus on compliance, technology, and customer experience, the company aims to make digital payments accessible for every business.About Tribe PaymentsFounded in 2018 as an issuer and acquirer processor, Tribe Payments has evolved its payment platform to help merchants, banks, fintechs, issuers, and acquirers deliver frictionless, safe customer experiences. Its ecosystem of products enables customers to build, customise, and launch solutions.Tribe is Europe's only processor working with Mastercard, Visa, American Express, UnionPay International, Discover and JCB, offering unrivalled global connectivity through just one integration.Tribe's mission is to deliver payment technology that eliminates the trade-off between scale and speed, leveraging its modular, scalable, and secure cloud-based platform, which is PCI Level 1 compliant. To find out more, visit

Alice Corden

SkyParlour for Tribe Payments

+44 330 043 1315

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Payment Options partners with Tribe Payments to power its acquirer processing News Provided By SkyParlour November 11, 2026, 23:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.